Come Friday night, the UCF Knights have the chance to do something that they haven’t done since 2023, their first year in the Big 12. They could become bowl eligible. Standing in their way is a tough Iowa State Cyclones team.

This entire season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for UCF. That rollercoaster, seemingly, stems from not being able to control emotions following big wins. The Knights got an upset win against No. 2 BYU, and then got blown out against Baylor. They have a final-minute touchdown drive to take the lead and beat Kansas, and then they lay an egg at home against Arizona State.

If that up-and-down trend continues, it would seem like UCF is in line for an emotional win. However, Scott Frost knows his team needs to control its emotions.

“Listen, it’s my job as a head coach to make sure that there’s no emotions and all these narratives and big-picture things. I know you guys have to write articles about them. We need to be focused on this game,” Frost said.

“This is a team that’s playing well right now, coming in here. It seems kind of week to week in this league who can beat who. It’s going to be another battle. I don’t really care about any of that stuff right now. I care about getting ready for this football game, and I think our guys will be excited to get back to work.”

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Knows Iowa State is a Major Test

UCF and Iowa State are entering Friday night’s game with the exact same record. The difference is that the Cyclones are hot while the Knights are coming off a tough loss.

“They’re hot right now,” Frost said. “I give Coach a lot of credit. They’ve really kind of looked like they’ve found their rhythm the last three weeks. That’s because they commit to what they do, and they’ve gotten better and better at it. We’ve got to be ready to handle their schemes, and they do it out of a lot of different formations. I think it’s smart what they do. Defense better be ready to come and play physical, and offense is going to have to score some points.”

The offense has been playing particularly well for Iowa State. There, the Cyclones are averaging 41 points per game over their last three games.

Iowa State’s running game, in particular, is a massive threat. Aiden Flora is averaging 7.2 yards per carry this season. The sophomore has 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has to be top priority for UCF.

UCF is on the Verge of Bowl Eligibility

For many teams, getting bowl eligible doesn’t mean what it used to. The emphasis put on the College Football Playoff is too difficult to ignore. Still, for UCF, it would be proof of concept and proof that they’re taking steps in the right direction under this coaching staff.

Despite that, Frost doesn’t want the focus to be on getting to a bowl game. He wants it on Iowa State.

“Again, I’m not worried about any big-picture things right now. The team and I, and the coaches, all need to just focus on this game right here. That’s all that matters, is this game right here,” Frost said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST on November 2oth. It’s a short week, but one where UCF doesn’t need to travel.