College GameDay Makes Stunning 5-0 Decision on WVU Before Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers received a unanimous vote of confidence from ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, marking a dramatic reversal from just one week earlier.

All five panelists picked Rich Rodriguez’s undefeated team to defeat Oklahoma State in its Big 12 opener. The national support comes after nearly the entire desk incorrectly predicted WVU would lose to Virginia last weekend.

Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and celebrity guest picker Johnny Knoxville all selected West Virginia during Saturday’s broadcast from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Their agreement comes as the Mountaineers prepare to host Oklahoma State in their annual Gold Rush game. With WVU entering the matchup at 3-0, the program’s early success is beginning to change the national conversation.

College GameDay Completely Reverses Course on WVU

Saturday’s unanimous decision was a remarkable departure from the previous week’s predictions. McAfee was the only panelist to pick West Virginia against No. 25 Virginia, while Howard, Saban, Herbstreit and guest picker Morgan Freeman backed the Cavaliers. The Mountaineers responded with a 38-27 upset, powered by Michael Hawkins Jr.’s five-touchdown performance.

Saban’s change of direction is particularly interesting after his comments on Friday’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” The West Virginia native praised Rodriguez’s rushing attack and explained how controlling possession could limit Oklahoma State’s offensive opportunities. He also acknowledged that the Mountaineers have emerged as an unexpected contender in the Big 12.

Hawkins and running back Cam Cook each rushed for 123 yards against Virginia, giving the Mountaineers multiple ways to attack opposing defenses. However, Oklahoma State presents a legitimate challenge after defeating then-No. 6 Oregon earlier this season. Both programs enter conference play with an opportunity to strengthen their national standing.

WVU Has an Interesting College GameDay History Against Oklahoma State

Saturday’s selections also bring back memories of the teams’ October 2023 matchup, when four of GameDay’s five pickers backed West Virginia. Lee Corso, Herbstreit, Howard and McAfee selected the Mountaineers, while celebrity guest C.J. Stroud stood alone in picking Oklahoma State.

Stroud ultimately got that prediction right. Oklahoma State defeated WVU 48-34 in Morgantown behind Ollie Gordon II’s 282 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including three scores during a decisive fourth quarter.

This time, nobody on the GameDay desk is backing the Cowboys. West Virginia will try to reward that confidence Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, when the Mountaineers welcome Oklahoma State to Milan Puskar Stadium.

A week ago, McAfee stood alone in believing WVU could pull off an upset. Now, the entire desk is joining him.