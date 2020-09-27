Conor McGregor Slams UFC President Dana White: ‘Stop Lying’

Tensions are rising between UFC president Dana White and Irish superstar Conor McGregor. On Friday, “Notorious” shared private messages on Twitter between himself and White in an effort to show he was interested in fighting Diego Sanchez and Justin Gaethje.

White was not happy with McGregor for sharing the messages and during the UFC 253 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, White said via Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson, “This is some man code stuff. It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

Notorious took to Twitter hours later to respond to White’s comments. He tweeted:

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in. Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there. Stop lying.

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

On Friday, Notorious also revealed that he is in talks with Manny Pacquiao to box in the Middle East.

McGregor Is Still Interested in Fighting Diego Sanchez ‘Down the Line’

On Friday, Notorious tweeted that he was interested in fighting The Ultimate Fighter season one winner Diego Sanchez. In the days before, “Nightmare” said that he wants to fight out the last few fights on his contract and that he wants Notorious for his last match.

McGregor tweeted, “To Diego Sanchez… I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought [Michel] Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!”

In the tweet, Notorious also included screenshots of private messages between him and White. See below:

To Diego Sanchez…

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Sanchez fought on the preliminary card of UFC 253 against Jake Matthews and lost the bout by unanimous decision. McGregor took to Twitter to give his respect to Sanchez and confirmed that he is still interested in fighting him.

“I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez,” McGregor tweeted. “A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!”

UFC 253 Fight Card & Results

UFC 253 took place on Saturday night on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. See the fight card and results from UFC 253:

Main Card

Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya def. Paulo Costa via Second-Round TKO

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Błachowicz def. Dominick Reyes via Second-Round TKO

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval def. Kai Kara-France via Second-Round Guillotine Choke

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira def. Sijara Eubanks Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

150-Pound Catchweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu def. Zubaira Tukhugov via Split Decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell def. Alex da Silva Coelho via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews def. Diego Sanchez via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

150-Pound Catchweight Bout: Ľudovít Klein def. Shane Young via First-Round KO

Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight def. Aleksa Camur via Unanious Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Juan Espino Dieppa def. Jeff Hughes via First-Round Scarf Hold Choke

Light Heavyweight Bout: Danilo Marques def. Khadis Ibragimov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

