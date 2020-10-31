Cowboys WR ‘Assumes’ Eagles Defense, Challenges Pass Rushers

The Eagles rarely blitz under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. They did it just 26.8% of the time in 2019 and are doing it 21.9% this season. Those percentages rank 19th and 27th in the NFL, respectively. But the Philly defense always gets home with their defensive line which has accounted for 19.5 of their 24 total sacks (third-best).

So when Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup openly challenged the Eagles defense to “bring the whole house” it was slightly odd to hear. The Eagles aren’t likely to go out of their way to blitz on Sunday night, although attacking rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci might not be a bad idea. The team has had some success in recent weeks with bringing their safeties and linebackers off the edge.

Should they try it? Gallup thinks so.

“I assume so. I would,” Gallup said. “Bring the whole house. Why not? We’ll make up for it. It’s all good.”

While his name isn’t as well known as more famous teammates like Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, Gallup has turned into a very good receiver for Dallas. He is their main speed threat — 4.51 seconds in the 40 — and has accumulated 19 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown in 2020. It will be up to Avonte Maddox to contain him.

Andy Dalton Doubtful, DiNucci Likely to Start

Not exactly breaking news here as the Cowboys officially listed Andy Dalton doubtful on Friday’s injury report. That means DiNucci — the seventh-rounder out of James Madison — is likely to be the starting quarterback for Dallas on “Sunday Night Football.” It will be his first career start after going 2-for-3 for 39 yards last week and taking three sacks.

His Cowboys teammates have talked glowingly of the rookie in practice this week, saying he has a quiet swagger about him and a cannon for an arm.

“He’s been slinging that thing,” Gallup said. “He’s been good.”

DiNucci, who grew up outside Pittsburgh, will also have the benefit of friends and family in the stands as they make the four-hour drive across Pennsylvania to watch him. It’s the stuff a young kid playing pee-wee football dreams of.

“For me, this is an opportunity of a lifetime,” DiNucci said. “Here we are — Week 8 of my rookie year I’ve got a chance to go out there on Sunday Night Football and do what I love to do. I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Eagles Wearing Midnight Green Jerseys

The Eagles announced they will be wearing their midnight green jerseys and white pants under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field. The last time they wore the eye-popping uniform combination was in Week 6 versus Baltimore. Philly lost that one 30-28 following a gallant comeback that fell just short.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admitted that the color of the jerseys can play a small factor in the team’s mental preparation.

“We have a saying around here that everything matters,” Pederson told reporters prior to the Giants game. “It goes from maybe the uniform choice color to how we practice, the meetings, everything. I think about a lot of things obviously and making sure that we’re prepared.”

