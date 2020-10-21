‘That’s Probably the Biggest Thing’: Eagles Coach Addresses Problems on Defense

The Eagles’ defense has been a work in progress through six games. The unit has done some really good things, like getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Their 21 sacks are fourth-best in the NFL, along with 56 pressures for seventh-best and 51 QB hits for third-best.

Stopping teams in the red zone? That’s been a disaster.

Jim Schwartz’s defense ranks 25th in red-zone conversions (16 touchdowns on 22 attempts for 72.7%). More alarming, the Eagles have been torn to shreds by opposing rushers who have galloped for 10 total touchdowns. Philadelphia, long known for being stout versus the run, has allowed 125.5 yards per game on the ground.

“Yeah, people are running the ball over our goal line too much, and I think that’s probably the biggest thing,” Schwartz told reporters. “We’ve always prided ourselves on a good run-stopping defense, and I think that that’s too many times we’ve been in that.”

Summing up third down for Eagles defense: Gave up 3rd and 10, 11 and 10 in first half. Just gave up a 37-yard TD run to Lamar on a third-and-3. — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) October 18, 2020

What’s the problem? Is it a fixable issue?

“Going back to last week, you don’t survive many first-and-goals on the one, and we put ourselves in those positions due to penalties,” Schwartz said. “So I don’t really see that as a reflection of your run defense, but a lot of these other ones, we have to get that back. We obviously are not where we have been there and we’re not where we want to be, but we can’t rely on being good in the pass at that position.”

Schwartz Says ‘Nice Try’ on Personnel Decisions

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about how much sway Schwartz has on personnel decisions on the defensive side. The way the Eagles have undervalued the linebacker position — including Schwartz’s infatuation with Nate Gerry — has sounded the alarm on how good this defense can be.

It has been interesting to see former Eagles cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas turn into formidable cornerbacks in other cities after failing in Philly. Blame it on Schwartz’s scheme or a lack of player development, but something’s got to give.

“Nice try” says Jim Schwartz when asked about his role in personnel decisions. Specific question was in regards to Casey Toohill being cut. The 7th rounder signed with Washington. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 20, 2020

Another odd move came last week when the Eagles cut seventh-round draft pick Casey Toohill, a player who had received rave reviews from both Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman. Toohill was claimed by Washington and has joined their active roster.

“Yeah, nice try. I’m not touching personnel decisions,” Schwartz said when asked specifically about Toohill.

When pressed about whether he made the final call on Toohill, Schwartz replied: “No, I didn’t say that. I said nice try.”

Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley Get Burn

One of the reasons for optimism at the linebacker spot has been the young guys on the roster. The Eagles invested a third-round pick in Davion Taylor (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) and a fifth-round pick in Shaun Bradley (6-foot-1, 240 pounds). The two rookies had been relegated to mostly special teams for the first five weeks but injuries — what else! — forced them into action against Baltimore.

“Well, we only had four linebackers, so just because of injuries and things like that, the way the roster is, that’s what you have to do,” Schwartz said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

Bradley, the local kid from Temple, saw 32 defensive snaps (44%) on Sunday and looked solid in coverage and against the run. He has a high motor and loves laying the wood, plus he has seen limited action in four games this year. For Taylor, it was the first time he lined up as an NFL linebacker and he flashed incredible speed in chasing down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He saw 11 snaps.

Look at the HUSTLE from Davion Taylor hawking down Lamar Jackson. Gerry would’ve ran to the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/JwJ5CTTuDB — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) October 19, 2020

“I would say this, we did get to see Davion’s speed on that one play and that’s really not his play,” Schwartz said of the Jackson play, “but he saw the quarterback pull the ball and chased, and Lamar Jackson is a tough guy to catch. So we did see Davion’s speed on that one.”

