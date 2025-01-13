Top 5 DFS Options for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Playoffs

Some NFL fans may be a bit skeptical about the Minnesota Vikings outstanding 2024 campaign, but DFS enthusiasts should have no hesitation deploying the numerous fantasy football studs into their lineup this postseason.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options for the Minnesota Vikings entering the playoffs.

1. Justin Jefferson

A passionate football fan could like go on for days about the greatness we’ve seen from Justin Jefferson through the first years of his NFL career.

Five seasons. Five 1,000 yard campaigns. A minimum of five receiving scores every single season.

Many fantasy football managers feared Jefferson’s elite fantasy ceiling could be lowered slightly with the move from Kirk Cousins to either J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold under center. Well, those concerns have been permanently put to rest by surpassing the 90-reception, 1,300 yard and 10 touchdown threshold in 2024.

Jefferson is an elite fantasy performer and should be considered for your lineup whenever available in DFS.

2. Jordan Addison

Most fantasy managers still expected Jefferson to continue to dominate even with the change under center. Yet, it was very reasonable to have some doubts about Jordan Addison as the clear cut second option behind Jefferson.

Well, Addison has done nothing but confirm he is a great second option – which has plenty of fantasy upside for DFS enthusiasts to take advantage of. Just ask those who have made money on players like Tee Higgins, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

Addison has two games this year with 8+ receptions, 100+ yards. and a score. Those are the types of fantasy performances that can make you big money in DFS tournaments.

Sure, the floor isn’t quite as Addison as some of the other WR2 names I mentioned earlier, but his big play upside as an explosive vertical threat who creates social distancing type separation from his defenders with silky smooth route running – make him a quality DFS option.

3. Aaron Jones

The outstanding seasons we’ve seen from the veteran backs who moved to different teams this offseason – I’m looking at you Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs – has led to Aaron Jones 1,300 total yards and seven scores being a bit underappreciated at age 30 in his first year with a new team.

Jones 4.49 yards per carry may not resemble his peak efficiency years with the Green Bay Packers, but it is certainly still a solid mark for a high volume back.

Speaking of high volume, Jones is about to set a career high in carries for a season against his former team in Week 17 when he sees his fourth carry against the Packers – which means he is seeing a healthy amount of volume on a weekly basis.

This makes him a quality RB2 option for DFS lineup when the Vikings take their stingy defense to the postseason and could lean on Jones in the running to salt games away if they take a lead to the second half.

4. T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson may produce the worst year of statistical production since his rookie campaign, but he has still shown signs of his former fantasy glory since returning from a torn ACL sustained last season.

His seven catches for 114 yards in his fourth game back from a major injury shows he is still capable of huge fantasy outings when called upon. Yet, the emergence of Addison definitely appears to have lowered his weekly fantasy ceiling.

He is still a solid option, but his name value may make him a bit overpriced in DFS this postseason.

5. Sam Darnold

The 2024 campaign we’ve seen from Sam Darnold is quite astounding when you look back at his NFL journey. Yet, we are looking forward to the playoffs and whether Sam Darnold is a quality DFS option this postseason.

His consistency this NFL season certainly suggests he should be on your radar. From Weeks 11 to 16, Darnold is the QB4 in fantasy football with 1,635 yards with 15 touchdowns through the air with just one pick. Those are elite numbers.

Darnold may not have the brand name value or playoff production to make him a no-brainer in your DFS lineup, but it would be foolish to dismiss this track record of production in this offense at a reduced salary price in your DFS contest.