Top DFS Sleeper Picks for Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX is nearly upon us with a total 106 players looking to be the hero of the game’s biggest stage – leaving DFS enthusiasts with one final opportunity to insert a sleeper option into their lineup.

Here is a closer look at my top sleepers options for yur DFS lineup entering Super Bowl LIX.

DeAndre Hopkins

The potential future Hall of Fame wide receiver has seen a concerning low snap count over his two postseason games with the Kansas City Chiefs – which has seen a former All-Pro produce just one reception for 11 yards over three targets in two games.

DeAndre Hopkins may be 32 years old, but it is not like he hasn’t produced some solid stat lines in a Chiefs’ uniform this year. You simply have to look back to his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – which included eight receptions for 86 yards and two scores – to see the veteran wideout still has something left in the tank.

Admittedly, the Philadelphia Eagles secondary has been significantly better than the Bucs this year – but my point is that Hopkins can still be a productive fantasy asset when called upon.

There is some risk involved with this pick when you consider D-Hop saw just 16 snaps against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, which was the lowest amount he saw in a game with the Chiefs until his 12 snaps against the Buffalo Bills the very next week. Yet, if the veteran has one more vintage performance remaining in his storied career, then it could come in a game where he has his first – and possibly, last – chance to win a Super Bowl.

Hollywood Brown

Another Chiefs veteran receiver who has been fairly quiet this postseason has been Hollywood Brown, who three catches for 35 yards and no scores through two games has generated just 6.5 fantasy points in full-PPR DFS formats.

Brown still projects as a big play threat who is capable of chunk plays working opposite of Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce entering this contest, but simply needs a bit more volume to make a meaningful DFS impact.

Injuries played a big factor in Brown’s worst statistical campaign of his career with just nine receptions for 91 yards and no scores this regular season – which were all career lows.

Worthy appears to have emerged as the Chiefs’ top receiver option this postseason with Kelce always lurking for a significant amount of work in big moments.

Brown will likely have somewhere between four to six targets to do the bulk of his fantasy damage, and he will have to make them count with an explosive play or two to justify this selection.

Jahan Dotson

Over six regular season games with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jahan Dotson has produced 19 receptions for 216 yards.

Ironically enough, the only time Dotson has found the end zone in an Eagles’ uniform was in his first playoff game with an 11-yard touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, he hasn’t caught a pass since the Wild Card Round.

Dotson has a first round draft pedigree and has had some encouraging moment in the pros, but he is clearly slated the fifth option in the passing game behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley. In what has mostly been a run heavy approach from the Eagles offense, there simply hasn’t been enough volume behind all of these other elite options for Dotson to make much of a fantasy difference.

Yet, if the Eagles find themselves in a negative game script – Dotson could manage to see enough work to produce a sneaky stat line in Super Bowl LIX.

Isaiah Pacheco

It wasn’t very long ago that Isiah Pacheco was firmly entrenched as the team’s leading ball carrier in this Kansas City offense. Unfortunately, the addition of Kareem Hunt combined with an injury-plagued 2024 campaign has seen Pacheco quickly fall out of favor with the coaching staff.

Pacheco was the running back on the zone read play with Patrick Mahomes that led to a lost fumble in the AFC Championship Game, which didn’t exactly do wonders for his plea for my touches.

Pacheco has just 30 yards on 10 carries this postseason with no scores, but he is still occasionally seeing the field. This does make him worth throwing a dart in your DFS lineup if you are seeking a contrarian option at the running back position.