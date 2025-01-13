Top 5 DFS Options: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Wild Card Game

The Minnesota Vikings lost a grand total of three games during the 2024 regular season, one of which coming by the hands of the Los Angeles Rams – adding an additional level of intrigue to their Wild Card Weekend showdown at a neutral site.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options for the Vikings and Rams rematch for the right to advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

1. Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua may have been banged up for a good portion of his second season in the NFL, but when he was on the field – he was mostly excellent. This includes a standout performance against the Rams back in October with seven receptions for 106 yards against a stingy Vikings defense.

Nacua’s 2024 production wasn’t historic like his rookie year, but his average of 18.8 fantasy points per game (PPG) in full-PPR formats this season puts him as the WR5 on a PPG basis in his second season.

Nacua’s 79 receptions for 990 yards on 106 targets over 11 games of action puts him at an average of 7 receptions for 90 yards on just under 10 targets per game, which makes him an elite DFS option against an aggressive Vikings defense that can be suspectible to big plays to opposing passing attacks that can hold up in protection.

2. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson’s outstanding 2024 campaign has simply felt like more the same from the star wideout with a fifth consecutive 1,000 yard receiving campaign to start his career. Part of this productive season came from his eight reception, 115 yard performance against the Rams back in October.

Many fantasy football managers feared Jefferson’s elite fantasy ceiling could be lowered slightly with the move from Kirk Cousins to either J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold under center. Well, those concerns have been permanently put to rest by surpassing the 90-reception, 1,300 yard and 10 touchdown threshold in 2024.

Jefferson is always an elite fantasy option at the position, but arguably has a plus-level matchup against a Rams secondary that is devoid of a top tier cornerback to shadow him entering this contest.

3. Jordan Addison

Most fantasy managers still expected Jefferson to continue to dominate even with the change under center. Yet, it was very reasonable to have some doubts about Jordan Addison as the clear cut second option behind Jefferson.

Well, Addison has done nothing but confirm he is a great second option – which has plenty of fantasy upside for DFS enthusiasts to take advantage of. Just ask those who have made money on players like Tee Higgins, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

Addison has two games this year with 8+ receptions, 100+ yards. and a score. Those are the types of fantasy performances that can make you big money in DFS tournaments. Yet, his outing against the Rams was particularly disappointing with just two receptions for 22 yards.

Sure, this type of stat line proves the floor isn’t quite as high for Addison as some of the other WR2 names I mentioned earlier, but his big play upside as an explosive vertical threat who creates social distancing type separation from his defenders with silky smooth route running – make him a quality DFS option against the Rams.

4. Kyren Williams

Kyren Williams per touch efficiency may have dropped significantly from the 2023 season to this year, but his 28 total touches for 116 total yards and a score illustrates exactly why he has been such a valuable fantasy commodity to DFS enthusiasts this year.

Despite the addition of a talented rookie back in Blake Corum this offseason, all Williams did was produce more total yards and total touchdowns than his league winning production from last year on an absurd 350 total touches.

The Vikings have been a top 10 unit against opposing fantasy backs this year allowing an average of just 18.7 fantasy points per game year to opposing ball carriers, but Williams consistent high volume and solid outing against this unit earlier year certainly make a solid DFS option at RB this Wild Card Weekend.

5. Aaron Jones

The outstanding seasons we’ve seen from the veteran backs who moved to different teams this offseason – I’m looking at you Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs – has led to Aaron Jones 1,300 total yards and seven scores being a bit under-appreciated at age 30 in his first year with a new team.

Jones 4.49 yards per carry may not resemble his peak efficiency years with the Green Bay Packers, but it is certainly still a solid mark for a high volume back. Unfortunately, his 58 yards on 19 carries against the Rams earlier this season was a fantasy disappointment by most metrics.

The volume certainly helps anchors Jones fantasy value regardless of matchup, which is evident by setting career high in carries for a season in 2024.

This makes him a quality RB2 option for your DFS lineup in a matchup against the Rams who have been a bit hot and cold this year against opposing rushing attacks by giving up an average of 20.4 fantasy point per game to opposing backs in 2024.