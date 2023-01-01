Gregg Popovich Makes Bold Claim About Luka Doncic After Embarrassment

The Dallas Mavericks have been on a roll lately. They’ve now won six games in a row, propelling themselves to 21-16, good for fourth place in the Western Conference standings. It’s been a great run, and Luka Doncic has been at the helm of it all.

He’s scored 50 points three times in their last five, and ahead of Dallas’ matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Gregg Popovich said that his goal was to hold Doncic to under 50 points. Unfortunately for him, Doncic put up 51 points in a win against the Spurs, causing some embarrassment (even though Popovich took the loss in stride). After the game, all Popovich could do was laugh and praise the Mavericks superstar.

“Oh, I said that didn’t I?” Popovich said with a laugh when asked about the 50 points comment. “I think the next day he got, was it the next day he got 60? Or two days later, or something like that? It’s unbelievable, this guy. Yeah, he’s something else. You know, we all we all talk about him, and you look at him, and if he walked in the room, you wouldn’t say… He’s just a beautiful basketball player. He’s like the prototype for high basketball IQ and high skill level all rolled into one guy. He’s very special, very special.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic: "He’s just a beautiful basketball player. He’s like the prototype for high basketball IQ and high skill level, all rolled into one guy. He’s very special, very special.” pic.twitter.com/sbLNnKkkeI — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 31, 2022

Popovich added that if Doncic can play for a long time, he should go down as one of the greatest players in league history.

“Yeah, if he can play for a good number of years, he’ll be one of the great players for sure,” Popovich said.

Doncic has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season. He’s appeared in 33 of the team’s 37 games this year and is playing 36.9 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old is averaging 33.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game on 50.7% shooting from the floor and 35.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Luka Doncic Compared to LeBron James

The Mavericks have only made it to one Western Conference Finals, yet Doncic is already being heralded as one of the best players ever. Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and current Mavericks assistant Greg St. Jean said that Doncic and James are similar in the sense that they both just want to be coached.

“LeBron’s biggest thing is respect, and any of the great players, they want to be coached,” St. Jean said. “That’s kind of been Luka’s and I’s relationship, too. We’ve seen some high-stakes moments together where we’ve built a trust together that I’m not always going to be right, but more times than not, he believes in me, and I always believe in him.”

“Those guys that have the elite 1% work ethic, elite 1% talent, elite 1% drive, they hit a moment where they just take off, and I think we’re seeing Luka touch that.” How the Mavericks coach Luka Doncic with tough love, betting and LeBron James influence: https://t.co/hjVWXgdMXw — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 21, 2022

Teams ‘Monitoring’ Christian Wood’s Trade Availability

While Doncic is busy leading the Mavericks up the standings, teams around the league are watching to see if Christian Wood becomes available in trade talks. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that he’s being monitored.

“Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood,” Haynes wrote. “Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon.”