Josh Green Issues Strong Statement on Luka & Kyrie After Mavs Loss to Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks are in a very rough spot. They made a huge move at the trade deadline, adding Kyrie Irving in an attempt to bolster their title odds. However, both Irving and Luka Doncic are sidelined at the moment, meaning the rest of the Mavericks have to step up in their absence.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to do that on Monday night, as they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. After the game, Mavericks youngster Josh Green spoke about what it’s like to be playing without Doncic and Irving, including the mentality the rest of the roster needs to have.

“I mean, it’s a lot different,” Green said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “Two of the best players in the world not on the court, you definitely feel that. But it’s up to us. We shouldn’t have to rely on them. We should be coming out there and giving them energy and showing that we have their back and that, when they’re back out there, they can trust us and that we can do stuff. So, for us, it’s about, whether they play or whether they don’t play, at the end of the day, we have one thing in mind, and that’s to win the game. So, obviously, the game plan changes without having them, but whether they’re in there or whether they’re out, from a player standpoint, we’re looking at just winning. So, obviously, stuff changes, but we still have one outcome.”

With Doncic and Irving out, the Grizzlies were able to dominate the Mavericks, but Green did his best to help Dallas compete. The young wing put up 23 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from deep.

Mavericks rookie Jaden Hardy also played fairly well, despite his inefficient scoring. He finished the night with 28 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-25 shooting from the floor and 5-of-15 shooting from deep.

Josh Green Explains Sacrifice of Playing With Stars

This isn’t the first time Green has spoken about playing alongside Irving and Doncic. After the Mavericks’ March 11 loss to the Grizzlies, he spoke about the sacrifices that come with playing with two superstar players.

“Playing with two of the best players in the world, you’re going to have to sacrifice, and I’m completely fine with that,” Green told reporters via NBA.com. “But that’s for me to figure out, not them. … It’s going to work. There’s no question about that.”

Jason Kidd Shows Love to Jaden Hardy

In addition, after the Mavericks’ most recent loss to the Grizzlies, head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Hardy’s development. He praised the youngster’s ability to take advantage of his recent opportunities.

“I think he’s growing here, Kidd said via the Mavericks’ official YouTube channel. “He’s had an incredible run in the sense of work and being able to play. Tonight, being able to get to the paint to score, to be able to shoot, and to play-make to find open teammates when he was driving, and the ball touched the paint.”