Mavericks Trade Listed as Most ‘Disastrous’ in Recent Memory

Ever since Luka Doncic entered the league, the Dallas Mavericks have been doing everything in their power to put a competent team around him. It’s clear that he’s capable of leading a team to the promised land – he just needs the right pieces next to him.

Last season, the Mavericks had a solid formula. They put extra ball-handlers around him, as well as quality defenders and three-point sharpshooters. However, their roster at the end of the year looked different from the one they started with, and that’s because they made amends for a terrible trade that they made a few years ago.

Not only was the trade terrible, though, but some believe that it’s one of the worst deals in recent memory. On August 22, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing five disastrous trades that are still affecting teams today. Among them, he listed Dallas’s trade with the New York Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis in 2019.

Here’s the full outline of the deal that was made:

Mavericks receive: Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, Courtney Lee

Knicks receive: DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, 2021 1st-Round Pick (Keon Johnson selected), 2023 1st-Round Pick (top-10 protected through 2025, then turns into second)

Did the Knicks win the Kristaps Porzingis trade….? — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) February 25, 2021

Swartz explained the gamble Dallas took and how it failed miserably.

Mavericks ‘Rolled the Dice’ and Lost

In theory, adding Porzingis to the roster gave Dallas a lethal one-two punch with him and Doncic. However, they took a risk when they traded for him because of his injury history, and in the end, it didn’t pay off.

“In their quest to find Luka Dončić a co-star, the Mavs rolled the dice by trading for Porzingis, an impending free agent who was sidelined at the time while recovering from a torn ACL. Dallas not only gave up multiple future first-round picks, but also handed Porzingis a maximum five-year, $158.3 million contract before he even played a game for the franchise.

“Pairing Porzingis with Dončić simply had to work, as it left the Mavs with little trade assets or financial flexibility.

“Spoiler alert: It did not,” Swartz wrote.

The Knicks got a lot out of the Kristaps Porzingis trade than anyone could've truly imagined. Knicks have done a fine job since that trade by maximizing the value giving him up alongside THJ/Courtney Lee's contracts. Here's the KP trade tree V.5 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/LUMOvGvZmK — TheBenchWarmer🏀 (@BenchWarmerPost) August 5, 2021

And now, the Mavericks are extremely restricted in the moves they can make moving forward.

Mavericks Very Restricted in Trades

While trading two first-round picks may not seem too bad, the protections they put on the second pick mean that they can’t actually deal a first-rounder up until their 2027 pick, which is seriously restricting.

“Thanks to this trade, the Mavericks can’t deal a first-round pick until the year 2027 unless they remove the protections on the selection still owed to the Knicks in 2023. For a team in need of more talent after losing Jalen Brunson to said Knicks in free agency, there’s not much to offer other franchises in a deal,” Swartz noted.

If it panned out the way they had hoped, the trade for Porzingis could have helped streamline the Mavericks’ contention window with him and Doncic as the two stars. Unfortunately, his injury history reared its ugly head, and now the Mavericks are left to figure things out on the fly with very few assets to work with.