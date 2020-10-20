Eagles Work Out All-Star Kicker for Possible Special Teams Role

Keep an eye on the kicker situation in Philadelphia. Jake Elliott owns one of the better legs in the league as evidenced by the five-year extension the Eagles handed him last year. He’ll forever be remembered for arguably saving the Super Bowl season when he nailed a 61-yarder to beat the Giants.

But everyone has a shelf life, right? According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Eagles brought in veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu for a workout last week. The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star and Grey Cup champion in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams before losing the starting job and getting released on Sept. 4.

“This is a perfect combination for myself to get in,” Hajrullahu said, via the Rams’ official website. “I’ve had professional experience, I’ve played in big games and I believe I can compete with the best of them.”

Hajrullahu, a Kosovo-born refugee who fled to Canada at age 8, is a dual-threat punter and kicker who nailed the game-winning field goal for the Toronto Argonauts in the 2017 Grey Cup (CFL’s version of the Super Bowl). He has connected on 239-of-287 (83%) in 107 games, including a career-long of 56 yards. Hajrullahu also has boomed 651 punts for 22,961 yards — that equals 35.3 net, or 44.1 gross.

Curious Move to Work Out New Kicker

The decision to bring a kicker in for a workout looks suspicious on the surface, especially considering Elliott’s popularity and success for the Eagles. He’s a beloved specialist (and fan favorite) who was recently locked up to a $20 million contract.

Yes, Elliott has struggled this season: the 25-year-old is just 1-for-4 on field goals over 50 yards, plus he missed on a 57-yarder versus Pittsburgh and a 52-yarder versus Baltimore. Elliott has now gone a disappointing 5-of-13 (38%) on field goals over 50 yards dating back to 2018.

But he remains in good standing within the organization and special-teams coordinator Dave Fipp gave him a huge vote of confidence. He has connected on 71-of-79 (90%) from under 50 yards for his career while going 10-of-19 (53%) on kicks over 50 yards in 53 career games.

“It’s been a wild ride,” Elliott said after inking his extension. “From getting plucked off the practice squad a couple of years ago to signing this deal, it means a lot to me. They’ve shown they have confidence in me. But it’s still the same job, and I’m going to keep pushing.”

Possible Insurance Policy for COVID-19

One theory floated out there (h/t Bleeding Green Nation) is maybe the Eagles are working out specialists as insurance policies against a positive COVID-19 test. Remember, the on-boarding process for free agents is six days as they need to clear testing and protocols before being allowed to be rostered.

That means the Eagles might be out of luck if Elliott or punter Cameron Johnston went down during the week. They have would no options to replace them on special teams. Since Hajrullahu had already conceivably cleared COVID-19 testing, then they could slide him right in case of an emergency. It’s actually a genius move.

