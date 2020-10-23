Game-Winning Hero on Eagles Offense: Not ‘Many Teams That Can Really Stop Us’

Give the Eagles credit: this team never stops fighting, never lacks confidence. So when they trailed the hapless Giants 21-10 with six minutes left, it was almost a given those underdog masks would come on again. Those are Philly’s version of a Superman cape.

Boston Scott, the backup running back who was filling in for Miles Sanders, was the hero this time. He reached up — playing much higher than his 5-foot-7 frame — and grabbed an 18-yard game-winning touchdown out of the air. Beautiful throw from Carson Wentz. Maybe a better catch by Scott.

After the game, the “Giants killer” boldly proclaimed that no one can stop the Eagles as long as their offense is humming. No one.

“As long as we’re firing on all cylinders and dialed into the little things, I don’t think there’s many teams that can really stop us,” Scott told reporters. “We just have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. And as we go back and look at the film, I’m sure there’s plenty of ways that we did that, but the guys never stopped fighting. That’s never going to change.”

It all starts with Wentz, a “tough dude” and “true leader” according to Scott. The Eagles quarterback never quit and kept telling his teammates to just take it “one play at a time” despite facing an 11-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

“There’s enough time, we just have to keep believing and just take it one play at a time,” Wentz said. “Obviously we were in turbo, on-the-ball, two-minute mode the rest of the game. [But it was] the same thing that I echo every game when we’re down, ‘Just keep believing, just one play at a time and big play is going to hit. It’s going to happen.'”

Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson Exit Giants Game

Two players were fighting through injuries heading into Thursday night’s game. Both guys suited up but weren’t able to finish. Lane Johnson has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury and missed a couple of snaps on the Eagles’ opening drive. The All-Pro right tackle returned and then left again in the third quarter with a new injury: his knee. Johnson played 60 (out of 81) snaps.

Meanwhile, Jackson was involved in the offensive gameplan early and made three catches on the team’s opening scoring drive. Then, the speedy receiver was decked on a punt return late in the game and needed to be carted off the field. Jackson (39 snaps) was actually drilled twice, once in the head on a vicious helmet-to-helmet collision and again on his knee. The latter seems to be the more worrisome hit since he was already dealing with a hamstring issue. Jackson was in a walking boot after the game. He made three catches for 34 yards, with a 15-yarder.

“I don’t have any updates right now. Probably get more tomorrow or at least through the weekend with some time off for the players this weekend,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters after the game. “It’s really good to get those two guys back. DeSean was active in the game early and tried to continue to get him some touches as the game went on.

“And then Lane, having Lane back really, really — listen, he was in, he got knocked out for a play or two, came back and played really tough, as well. Both those guys, it was really a shot in the arm for the offense to get those two guys back.”

