2x Super Bowl Champion Compares Eagles QB to ‘Washed Up’ Aaron Rodgers

Torrey Smith only played one season in Philadelphia but his affection for Carson Wentz runs deep. Follow him on social media and you’ll notice how frequently he comes to the quarterback’s defense. And why not? Smith won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, the second one of his productive eight-year NFL career.

Prior to Sunday’s Eagles-Ravens game — a sentimental battle between his two former squads — Smith appeared on the pre-game show on NBC Sports Philadelphia and revealed some thoughts about Wentz and the 2020 Eagles. Number one, the two-time Super Bowl champion reminded everyone how banged up the Eagles are upfront on the offensive line and at wide receiver. It’s very hard for a signal-caller to succeed when those two crucial spots are glaring weaknesses.

I still don’t know how y’all expect Carson to be successful right now but that’s just me 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 18, 2020

Then, Smith presented an interesting comparison to Aaron Rodgers where he cited people calling the Packers quarterback “washed up” and “too old” in 2019. Rodgers went on to lead Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game last year and he’s squarely back in the MVP conversation in 2020. Here is the full quote, per Brooke Destra of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“The perfect example is last year. People were writing off Aaron Rodgers. They were talking about ‘he was washed up’, ‘he was older’ and now look – he’s in the MVP category because he’s getting protection, he has a solid run game and doesn’t have to put the team on his back. But he’s very much capable of doing it with his weapon. “I see Carson the same way. When the team is healthy, it would look completely different than now, but it’s going to be a journey as long as the offensive line is struggling and his weapons are hurt.”

Half time video board at The Linc in Philly features an interview w former Eagle & Raven @TorreySmithWR. #SuperBowl rings w both teams! 🏈 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/sY99rcntFy — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) October 18, 2020

Smith: Wentz Should Have Been MVP in 2017

Turn the calendar back to June 2020 and take a look at Smith’s Twitter account. There was a lot of smack talk going on about Dak Prescott being better than Wentz, maybe the Eagles decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the second was an indictment. Whatever the case, the former Eagles receiver felt a need to put everyone on notice.

I just saw a random clip of Carson on IG from 2017. He was a magician! He one game away from being MVP. He still should’ve been MVP. And y’all act like it never happened. pic.twitter.com/vf2rREYnOe — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 30, 2020

This wasn’t the first time, far from it. Smith has constantly rushed to Wentz’s defense amid criticism on his play and knocks on his leadership ability, most notably following allegations that he was “selfish.”

One of the best teammates I’ve ever had the privilege to play with! You’re the man @TorreySmithWR and congrats on a heck of a career brotha 👊🏻 https://t.co/TNS99qz1EY — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 13, 2019

Smith, who retired in 2019 with 5,141 career receiving yards, famously supported Wentz’s MVP candidacy in 2017 after he went down with a torn ACL. The Eagles quarterback still deserved to win the award, even ahead of eventual winner Tom Brady.

“He is the MVP,” Smith said, via The Inquirer. “I’ll go ahead and throw that out there. Tom Brady’s the GOAT, though. I’m a Tom Brady fan. Carson’s able to make plays athletically that Tom just can’t physically do, even though he’s the greatest quarterback ever. Carson plays the game differently. I don’t know, put their highlight tapes together and see what you think.”

