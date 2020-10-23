‘You Can’t Depend on Him’ Says All-Pro on Eagles QB, Cowboys Backup ‘Better’

Antonio Cromartie never played for the Cowboys or Eagles, yet he’s inserted himself into the raging debate over which team will win the NFC East. Better yet, the ex-Jets cornerback has firmly picked a side in the Carson Wentz debate. Not only does he think Dak Prescott is the better quarterback, Cromartie believes Cowboys backup Andy Dalton is superior as well.

“I do see Dallas taking it [NFC East],” Cromartie told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed. “I think they still have all the talent in the world. I think they still have a better quarterback in the division with Andy Dalton at the helm and everything. Better than Carson Wentz. Better than what they have in New York.”

And Yes I said Andy Dalton is a better QB than Carson Wentz. Carson is injury prone and you can’t depend on him. Sorry if I hurt y’all feelings. — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) October 22, 2020

Cromartie referenced stats to support his crazy argument that Dalton was better than Wentz. They were strikingly identical in some key areas: passer rating (90.5 Wentz vs. 87.3 Dalton), completion percentage (63.3 Wentz vs. 62.0 Dalton), passing yards per game (251.5 Wentz vs. 235.1 Dalton), passing touchdowns per game (1.7 Wentz vs. 1.5 Dalton).

Identical stats — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) October 22, 2020

Wait, the 11-year journeyman wasn’t done dunking on Wentz. After Eagles fans attacked him on social media and reminded him that the Eagles signal-caller had a Super Bowl ring, Cromartie brought up Drew Bledsoe. His point being Bledsoe’s ring was won by Tom Brady, just like Wentz’s ring was won by Nick Foles, and then Brady proceeded to win five more titles.

Everyone keeps saying Wentz has a ring. Shit Drew Bledsoe has a ring too, but that ring was won by Tom Brady who added 5 more after that. So go sleep on that. — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) October 22, 2020

Who the Heck is Antonio Cromartie Anyway?

Good question. Cromartie was a starting NFL cornerback for 11 seasons and four different franchises, most notably for the Jets where he recorded 13 interceptions in five years. He led the league in picks (10) in 2007 as a member of the Chargers and earned an All-Pro nod. He retired in 2016 with 31 career interceptions, 117 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries (two touchdowns), 417 total tackles in 162 career games.

He was a very good player, although he is arguably more famous for an appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2010 when he couldn’t remember the names of his 14 kids. Cromartie later ripped the network for tricking him and re-shooting the scene.

“So it’s not a point of me not knowing my kids’ [names],” Cromartie told The New York Post in 2010. “I know every single one of my kids. I know the age of every single one of my kids.”

Hard Knocks: Antonio Cromartie's kidsHard Knocks: Antonio Cromartie's kids 2015-04-02T00:45:17Z

Wentz Leads Eagles to First Place in NFC East

Wentz is coming off another gutty performance where he almost single-handedly put the Eagles on his back. Down 21-10 with 6:17 to go in the fourth quarter, the Eagles quarterback led two scoring drives and ran in a two-point conversion to cap an improbable 22-21 comeback win.

Wentz finished 25-of-43 for 359 yards and three total touchdowns (two throwing, one running). And the Eagles (2-4-1) took over first place from the Cowboys (2-4).

“Quite honestly, it’s good to see your quarterback being able to put the team on his back and lead a comeback like he did in this game,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “Obviously, the Baltimore game is another one where we made the comeback and put ourselves in a position to tie that football game. That part is good to see.”

