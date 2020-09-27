Carson Wentz Mimicks Cowboys QB in Pre-Game Warmups [WATCH]

Carson Wentz appears to be channeling his inner … Dak Prescott? Wonders never cease.

NBC10’s John Clark captured video of the Eagles quarterback going through his pre-game warmups and noticed Wentz was paying tribute to Prescott’s infamous “hip whip” routine. The Cowboys quarterback was hilariously mocked on social media when he was first seen doing it last November but many flocked to his defense.

Former Eagles legend Donovan McNabb took to Twitter to say he often used the drill during his playing days, as did Saints signal-caller Drew Brees. The origins of the routine date back two decades, per The Athletic.

“It’s hilarious to me that people think this video is worthy of jokes,” McNabb tweeted out last year. “If you know about playing the position you would understand using your base and foundation is vital to your success as a passer. There’s a reason why his numbers are around the top.”

Carson Wentz doing the

Dak Dance in warmups#Eagles pic.twitter.com/n66uFW5x57 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Wentz has come under fire for playing tight and not moving around in the pocket enough. He seems to be at his best when he’s on the run and extending plays with his legs after the protection breaks down. One main problem, according to Doug Pederson, is they haven’t been in good down and distance to do that.

“I would love to have Carson out of the pocket more,” Pederson said. “He is dynamic outside of the pocket, great vision and all that. But again, we’ve got to do a better job on first down in order for a lot of those plays to take place. Utilizing an out-of-the-pocket throw, a movement-type throw, when it’s second and 13, I don’t know, maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t. But I think you have to push the ball differently down the field, drop back, play-action, whatever it might be, screen.”

Nate Sudfeld Headlines Eagles Inactives

Jalen Hurts will be the backup quarterback for Week 3. The dual-threat rookie quarterback saw three snaps in Week 2 and the coaching staff had hinted at an increased role for Hurts this week. Nate Sudfeld was listed inactive, along with WR Alshon Jeffery, WR Jalen Reagor, RB Jason Huntley, S Rudy Ford, DE Casey Toohill, G Jamon Brown.

None of the moves are all that surprising, save for maybe Brown. The Eagles don’t have a ton of depth at guard with Isaac Seumalo out. Matt Pryor will start at right guard and Nate Herbig will slide over to left guard, with Sua Opeta as the primary backup. The team also has rookie Jack Driscoll and veteran Jordan Mailata at their disposal, although they both have more experience playing tackle. Undrafted rookie free agent Grayland Arnold should step in for Ford on special teams.

Fletcher Cox Expected to ‘Give it a Go’

Fletcher Cox missed two straight practices to end the week and the All-Pro tackle is listed “questionable” for Sunday. The Eagles had been relying on an aggressive three-man rotation in the trenches, anchored by Cox and Javon Hargrave and Mailk Jackson. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Cox is going to “give it a go” and suit up. Cox was listed active on the team’s official report.

Two key defensive linemen expected to give it a go today here at the Linc: The #Eagles’ Fletcher Cox and the #Bengals’ Mike Daniels. pic.twitter.com/DMjjpPk2hy — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2020

Pederson urged caution with rushing Cox and all his injured veterans back too soon. He doesn’t want to risk losing them for an extended period down the road.

“But the thing is, is they understand that, and they bounce back from that and they pick each other up, right,” Pederson said. “So this week has been really good. So I’m not concerned about where the guys are. They understand. They are smart. Veteran leadership always takes over.”

