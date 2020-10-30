‘Top-5 Talent, Mid-Pack Results’ Says ESPN Talker in Ridiculous Rant on Eagles QB

ESPN loudmouth talker Max Kellerman is arguably the biggest Carson Wentz critic in the country. He loves to slam the Eagles quarterback for being overrated, for not living up to all the expectations attached to a second overall draft pick. His arguments are weak and it’s a borderline obsession.

Kellerman serves as co-host of “First Take” with former Philly journalist Stephen A. Smith. Earlier this week, he took to the air to slam Wentz once more. This time he was debating whether Wentz or Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had more pressure weighing on them. He predicted “poor execution and questionable decisions” for the signal-caller on Sunday night.

“He’ll have one amazing Patrick Mahomes-level throw. He’ll have three or four good ones and then the rest will be poor execution and questionable decisions,” Kellerman said. “That should still be enough to beat the Cowboys, but if it’s not — you, Stephen A Smith, Dan Orlovsky, and maybe you Damien Woody — are going to come defending Carson Wentz.”

Woody, the former Patriots Pro Bowl center, was a guest on the show and seemed miffed at Kellerman’s hatred for Wentz.

“Your level of obsession with Carson Wentz is just through the roof,” Woody said. “How in the hell could you possibly say in this scenario that more pressure is on Mike McCarthy than it is on Carson Wentz — the defense can’t stop a nose bleed, they don’t have Dak Prescott, the backup quarterback is out — a rookie third-string quarterback is in for the Dallas Cowboys and you’re going to sit here and talk the pressure is on Mike McCarthy? Why do you hate Carson Wentz so much? What is your obsession with Carson Wentz?”

To which Kellerman replied: “The only obsession is I see elite, top-five talent and mid-pack results.”

Ben DiNucci Likely Starter for Cowboys

The Cowboys are likely going to be starting a rookie quarterback versus Philadelphia, seventh-rounder Ben DiNucci. The “First Take” panel gently mocked the youngster from James Madison, mainly due to his ethnic-sounding name, and likened him to a high school friend you lost touch with.

Jokes aside, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime for DiNucci. The Cowboys quarterback told Dallas reporters he was preparing to live his “childhood dream” and he’d be ready for whatever the Eagles threw at him. The Philly defense ranks third in the NFL in sacks (24) and while defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz doesn’t traditionally call a ton of blitzes, maybe he goes against the grain versus the rookie.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup on if Eagles’ aggressive defense will be more aggressive Sunday, attacking rookie QB Ben DiNucci: “I assume so. I would. Bring the whole house. Why not? We’ll make up for it. It’s all good.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2020

“I would. Bring the whole house,” DiNucci said. “Why not? We’ll make up for it. It’s all good.”

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox cautioned about overlooking DiNucci and the Cowboys.

“Ben DiNucci is an NFL quarterback. He was drafted in the seventh round. You can’t take no one for a slouch,” Maddox said. “And we’re ready for anything thrown at us. He can use his legs and he can make throws.”

