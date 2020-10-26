Twitter Demands Eagles-Cowboys ‘Flexed’ Off Sunday Night Football

The Eagles and Cowboys are scheduled to play this Sunday (Nov. 1) in the NFL’s marquee time slot: on Sunday night, at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. It’s the highlight-reel game every player and fans wants to be in. However, things are a little different this year in the NFC East.

Simply put, there is some bad football being played in the league’s worst division. And Twitter has erupted with demands that the NFL and NBC “flex” a new contest into the coveted Sunday night spot. The leading candidate? The Ravens-Steelers matchup now slated for 1 p.m. on CBS. Or Rams-Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX) as Tua Tagovailoa makes his much-anticipated NFL debut.

Either way, no one wants to see Eagles-Cowboys there. Here is a brief sampling of the (justified?) outcry:

NFL gotta flex that off of Sunday night asap. Do right by us man…don't give us Eagles-Cowboys with some no-name at QB for Dallas https://t.co/ailk4XCTYY — Meatier Papi (@CamronSanto) October 26, 2020

NO ONE TRYNA WATCH EAGLES COWBOYS, BRODCAST EITHER TUA’S DEBUT OR STEELERS-RAVENS INSTEAD. https://t.co/XOmVlXS3pa — 𝙟𝙤𝙖𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙣 ☄️²⁴ (@JPIuto) October 26, 2020

@gmfb @heykayadams If I were a member of the NFL Staff I would switch the Eagles Vs Cowboys game and replace it with the Steelers Vs Ravens game that game deserves to be primetime! #GMFB #PHIvsDAL #PITvsBAL — Steven Crosio (@Savior789) October 26, 2020

@SNFonNBC can you talk with the l big wigs and get Steelers vs Baltimore flexed to the night game. Nobody is to want to see Cowboys vs Eagles. — CB (@ZombieBears6) October 26, 2020

@nfl PLEASE flex this to sunday night🙏🏽🙏🏽 will be a way better game than the cowboys vs eagles…. https://t.co/UHyqa3Rp72 — JB (@JButler112) October 26, 2020

The Eagles (2-4-1) reside in first place in the NFC East after yesterday’s brutal Cowboys (2-4) loss. So, yes, the game is technically a battle between the top teams in the division. The Washington Football Team (2-5) remains in striking distance, too. Head coach Doug Pederson talked about the standings after Philly’s improbable 22-21 comeback win over New York last week.

“Well, yeah, sitting on top of the NFC East is obviously a good thing,” Pederson told reporters on Oct. 23. “The fact that we were two scores down, came back and won this football game, that’s a huge positive. With the amount of injuries that have piled up on offense, it just shows the resiliency of the entire football team. We won the turnover battle yesterday. We talk about that quite a bit, with the three defensive takeaways. It was really good to see.”

Eagles Announcer ‘Has Never Seen Dallas Look Worse’

Following the Cowboys’ embarrassing 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, many people are calling for Dallas to fire new head coach Mike McCarthy. Start over. Blow it up. This is the worst the Cowboys have ever looked.

There are reports of a disjointed locker room, that players have already quit on McCarthy. The whispers of discontent started leaking out after a tough loss in Week 6 and have only grown louder.

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

Eagles play-by-play radio announcer Merrill Reese has been around the NFC East for a long time and believes this is the worst that Dallas has ever looked. Both on the field and off it. He cautioned the Eagles shouldn’t take the Cowboys “for granted” this week but knows Philly’s defensive line must be “licking their chops.”

Reese wrote on Twitter: “The Eagles should not take the Cowboys for granted because you should never take any opponent lightly. That being said….I have never seen Dallas look worse than they did against Washington. The Eagles defensive line should be licking their chops.”

The Eagles should not take the Cowboys for granted because you should never take any opponent lightly. That being said….I have never seen Dallas look worse than they did against Washington. The Eagles defensive line should be licking their chops. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) October 25, 2020

