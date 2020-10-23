‘Drop That Engram Gave Us’ Pushes Eagles Over Giants, First Place in NFC East

It was a very good throw as Daniel Jones attempted to ice the game on a crucial third-and-7 late in the fourth quarter. A completion would have ended the game but Jones sailed it just a bit out of the reach of Giants tight end Evan Engram. Incomplete. Turnover on downs. Ball back to the Eagles.

Jones’ toss was a very good one, far from a perfect one. Then, Carson Wentz and the Eagles took over and marched down the field in 1:22 before the Eagles quarterback hit Boston Scott on an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap another improbable comeback win, 22-21. The Eagles (2-4-1) are now technically ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East standings. First place.

Carson Wentz in the four Fourth Quarters of October, 2020 — 23-for-42

312 Yards

6 TD Passes

1 Interception — Bob Vetrone Jr. (@BoopStats) October 23, 2020

Wentz was brilliant early in the game and in the clutch when it mattered. He finished 25-of-43 for 359 yards and two touchdowns, plus another rushing score. The Eagles quarterback now has a career-high five rushing scores, but he also threw his league-leading 10th interception. It’s been that kind of year for Wentz.

“Man, I thought he hung in there. I thought he battled,” head coach Doug Pederson said after the game. “Faced some adversity down a couple scores there in the fourth quarter and really hung in there. Maybe on the stat sheet, things looked good, but there’s probably a couple throws or decisions he wants back. But he’s the leader of our team for a reason and you saw that tonight, leading our team down there to get the two scores late in the game.”

!!!!!!!! MY FREAKING DOG!!!!!!!!!!! LETS GO!!!!!!!! THAT THROW AND CATCH!!! 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/x4sEo6Eomm — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) October 23, 2020

Playing behind a makeshift offensive line yet again — Sua Opeta made his NFL debut and started at left guard, while Nate Herbig moved over to right guard — there wasn’t much time to do anything. Wentz was constantly under duress. Right tackle Lane Johnson was in and out of the lineup due to his ankle injury.

“I can be better by getting the ball out quicker in certain situations. [The offensive line] is competing their tails off and that’s the only thing I can ask for,” Wentz said. “Mistakes are going to happen, that’s what I always say. Guys are going to drop passes, I’m going to throw interceptions. Mistakes are going to happen.”

Giants TE Blamed for Untimely Drop

Everyone with a beating pulse was blaming Giants’ tight end, Evan Engram, for dropping what seemed to be a (relatively) easy catch for a first down. It could have iced the game for New York, too. It didn’t appear to be that much of a slam dunk, upon further review, but it doesn’t matter. Engram should have hauled it in.

Evan Engram drops a perfect pass from Daniel Jones on 3rd down… The Eagles get a chance to win 👀 pic.twitter.com/LuyZMyH2q9 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 23, 2020

“One hundred percent I’ve got to make that play,” Engram said. “It’s a sucky feeling right now.”

Engram was public enemy number one in New York. He should have caught the ball and everyone had an opinion — not just Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — the Eagles players did. Especially Brandon Graham.

“We just keep on fighting. We don’t worry about the past,” Graham said. “We finally pulled one out at the end. You know how tough it is in this league to win games and so for us to rally back, six minutes to go, luckily with the drop that Engram gave us, we took advantage of the opportunity so I’m thankful for that.”

Jones’ most memorable (forgettable?) moment came when he sprinted 80 yards down the field, after being trapped in his own territory, for an almost touchdown. He embarrassingly tripped himself up and fell short. The Giants eventually got a touchdown on the drive, so all was forgiven. But Jones’ scamper turned into a viral meme and national laughingstock, aka old-school Leon Lett.

DANIEL JONES TRIPS ON A 80-YARD RUN 😅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IsgSDvAGAr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2020

Fulgham ‘Attacks Each Day Ready to Lean’

Travis Fulgham’s records have been listed too much, for everyone and everything to see. His chemistry with Carson Wentz? Well, that seems to be matched around the league these days. The ex-Lions receiver finished with five catches for 73 yards against the Giants but didn’t score a touchdown for the first time in four weeks.

“He just attacks each day ready to learn, ready to get better. He’s always throwing with Carson,” Pederson said. “Carson’s grabbing him between periods at practice and working on routes and details of routes and timing of routes and that’s what it takes with everybody and not just one guy. It’s a pleasant surprise to see him step up the way he has the last couple of weeks.”

