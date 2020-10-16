Eagles Injury Report: Darius Slay Update, 4 Starters Miss Practice

Another day, more drama on the Eagles’ injury report. Four starters missed practice on Thursday and five players were limited as the team prepares for Baltimore. The offensive line continues to be a problem in Philly.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) remained out for a second straight day, more complications from tightrope surgery — and starting right guard Matt Pryor sat out with an undisclosed illness.

“He’s kind of in that day-to-day realm right now,” head coach Doug Pederson said of Johnson. “We’re going to see where he’s at later in the week, but we’ll find out and see where he’s at.”

Both injuries are concerning but Pryor even more-so as the next man up (Jamon Brown) is coming off his own illness. The veteran guard practiced in full on Thursday and should be ready to make his Eagles debut (if needed). If Johnson can’t go, look for rookie Jack Driscoll to start at right tackle.

“Pryor has done well. Again, it’s not perfect or 100 percent on a grading sheet, but he’s done some really good things in there,” Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s a big guy. He’s getting better each week and we brought Jamon Brown in to give us depth and give us a little competition at that position.”

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/cea6Spqdwr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2020

In addition, starting safety Marcus Epps (rib) also was out — subbing for Jalen Mills at safety who is playing cornerback for Avonte Maddox — and so is starting linebacker Duke Riley (rib).

Darius Slay Limited, 2 Key WRs in Same Boat

Shutdown cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) was limited at Thursday’s practice, an upgrade after missing Wednesday’s session. Slay is in the concussion protocol and slowly trying to get cleared for Sunday. He appears to be trending in the right direction.

Eagles CB Darius Slay is out at practice with a helmet after missing practice yesterday with a concussion @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ncnA8rED9u — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 15, 2020

DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) were also limited as they battle back from injuries. They will likely be game-time decisions as Jackson looks to return for the first time since Week 3 and Jeffery attempts his season debut.

“We’re hopeful that DeSean gets incorporated into practice this week. We’re obviously hopeful that Alshon gets back out there this week,” Pederson said. “You know, we’ve got to make sure that these two guys obviously are healthy first, right, No. 1 and make sure they are 100 percent heading into the game.”

Shaun Bradley, Fletcher Cox Back at Practice

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Shaun Bradley (illness) and veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (personal) were back at Thursday’s practice and seem on schedule to play Sunday.

Six guys were back “in full” for the session: LB Shaun Bradley (illness), G Jamon Brown (illness), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), C Jason Kelce (hip), DT Hassan Ridgeway (illness), S K’Von Wallace (neck).

Shaun Bradley is back, so all three guys who missed yesterday with an illness have returned. K’Von Wallace is doing individual drills with a helmet on. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) October 15, 2020

The Eagles have been especially banged up on offense where they have been reduced to practice-squad players and rookies due to major injuries. It’s been a patient waiting game.

“With the amount of players, new players, new faces, young guys that are playing, every game is a new game,” Pederson said, “and so we’re continuing to coach and get these guys ready to play and try to have complementary football.”

