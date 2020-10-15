Eagles Injury Report: 9 Players Miss Practice, 2 Key WRs ‘Limited’

The Philadelphia Eagles saw nine players miss practice on Wednesday, including shutdown cornerback Darius Slay. The former Lions standout is in the concussion protocol and hopes to clear in time for Sunday. The team is also down starting cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Maddox (ankle) has been out for two weeks, with Jalen Mills filling in for him, and was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice. Ditto for receivers Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring), and tight end Richard Rodgers (neck). Center Jason Kelce was listed with a hip injury but practiced in full.

Nine Eagles physically missed practice: LB Shaun Bradley (illness), G Jamon Brown (illness), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related/personal), S Marcus Epps (rib), T Lane Johnson (ankle), DT Hassan Ridgeway (illness), LB Duke Riley (rib), CB Darius Slay (concussion), S K’Von Wallace (neck).

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/S3eUTTWwQy — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2020

The team also activated safety Will Parks to the 21-day practice window. He was back on the field, but his status for Sunday remains in jeopardy.

“Well, we activated him and the reason we activated him is because he’s healthy and he is ready to go,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “But also he has to practice and he has to get integrated back into the defense, on special teams. There’s that mental side of things of how much does he retain from when he was here with us practicing back in camp.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Johnson Waiting for Second Opinion on Ankle

Rookie Jack Driscoll stepped in for Johnson midway through last week’s loss to the Steelers. He played well and may have to step in again as everyone awaits second opinion on Johnson’s surgically-repaired left ankle.

Jack Driscoll said he’ll prepare as a starter but hopes Lane Johnson can play. Says he’ll be ready if Lane can’t go pic.twitter.com/GmiLSPlCHs — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 14, 2020

“I’m not going to comment on the second opinion, but I will say that he’s going to be out today,” Pederson said of Johnson. “We’re going to give him some rest. He’s kind of in that day-to-day realm right now. We’re going to see where he’s at later in the week, but we’ll find out and see where he’s at.”

Why not just shut him down for the year?

“Well, I want to make sure number one that he’s 100 percent,” Pederson said. “If he’s 100 percent then he’ll play. Players play, right? Obviously, those are conversations we have later in the week with all of our guys.”

Wide Receiver Depth Could Be Strength

If Jeffery and Jackson can get integrated back into the offense soon, the Eagles could have some really tough decisions to make at wide receiver. Travis Fulgham has legitimately earned a spot — more importantly, the trust of Carson Wentz — and can’t be ignored.

Eagles WRs Travis Fulgham & Alshon Jeffery working on inside routes with the QBs #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZP9Q1L0CQV — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) October 14, 2020

As rumors of an internal power struggle swirl around Philly, Pederson boldly declared he would pick the best “four or five guys.”

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to select the four or five guys that we feel give us the best opportunity on gameday,” Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “Some of it could be based purely on matchup. Obviously, Travis has made a case to continue to play and play at a high level.”

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’