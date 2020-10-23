Injury-Plagued Eagles Pro Bowler Going to Miss ‘Significant Time’

The happy reunion between DeSean Jackson and the Eagles may never get the perfect story-book ending. Injuries keep throwing unexpected chapters in the book. The latest one may force the team to think long and hard about whether to cut bait with the soon-to-be 34-year-old speed receiver. Jackson is heading back to injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, after suffering a high-ankle sprain versus New York.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Jackson would miss “significant time” on Friday following the Eagles’ 22-21 victory over the Giants. There is a good chance the “fast healer” can return later in the year since high-ankle sprains typically take four to six weeks to recover from. Jackson will be out for at least three games once the team officially places him on IR. It’s been one thing after another for the Eagles’ former second-round pick who has battled a hamstring injury all year while rehabbing from last year’s core-muscle surgery.

“So DeSean has the lower body [injury],” Pederson told reporters. “He’s going to miss significant time with us.”

Jackson was injured on Thursday night when the Giants’ Corey Ballentine hit him illegally on a punt return near the two-minute warning. The Eagles were hoping for a spark, perhaps a vintage Jackson touchdown return down 21-16.

Instead, Jackson’s leg got twisted underneath his body on a second hit — this one from the Giants’ Madre Harper — and the receiver was carted off the field. There could be a fine or suspension coming from the league office. After the game, Jackson posted a photo of his leg in a walking boot.

Lane Johnson Suffers Grade 1 MCL Sprain

Eagles starter Lane Johnson has been dealing with a bum ankle all year. Now the All-Pro right tackle will also have to contend with a torn knee after an MRI confirmed a Grade 1 MCL sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Johnson played 60 offensive snaps (out of 81) versus New York but left the game due to injury. MCL sprains are nothing to take lightly, although there is cautious optimism Johnson won’t miss much time. He’s being ruled as day-to-day.

“Lane, again, is going to be a little more day-to-day,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “We’ll see where he’s at next week on him.”

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is done for the season after tearing a biceps muscle. The veteran missed some practice time last week due to an undisclosed illness. Ridgeway was part of the Eagles’ menacing tackle rotation, mixing in snaps alongside Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Javon Hargrave, and had registered 11 total tackles and one sack through seven games.

T.J. Edwards Close, Other Injury Updates

Pederson didn’t want to get into specifics on how close his other injured stars are to coming back. Six Eagles players missed Thursday night’s game with significant injuries including WR Alshon Jeffery (calf, foot), DT Malik Jackson (quadriceps), S K’Von Wallace (shoulder), TE Zach Ertz (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (knee), T Jack Driscoll (ankle).

There was some slightly positive news, though. According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, starting linebacker T.J. Edwards is nearing a return and could suit up in Week 8 against Dallas. He has missed three straight games due to a hamstring injury and the linebacking corps has been in disarray without him.

