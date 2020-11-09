‘Recharged’ Carson Wentz Sends Strong Message on Eagles Bye

The Eagles upped their advantage in the NFC East to two games following losses by Dallas and Washington on Sunday. Philly is once again in the driver’s seat in the division despite sitting at home on a bye in Week 9. That didn’t stop Carson Wentz from making a statement on social media.

The Eagles quarterback took to Instagram to express his excitement over the second half of the season. He posted a photo showing him and Travis Fulgham celebrating a touchdown and captioned it with: “Recharged and ready to roll! Excited to get back to work.”

The 27-year-old’s confidence is a great sign considering his 2020 campaign has been the worst statistical season of his five-year career. No matter, plenty of time left to get it fixed. Wentz and Pederson watched a “cutup of the turnovers” — 16 giveaways in eight games — last week and plan to move forward.

“We are going to work through our problems,” Pederson said. “Carson understands that we’ve got to hold everybody accountable, and it starts with me, and I’m going to look at myself in the mirror.”

Recharged and ready to roll! Excited to get back to work 😤 #flyeaglesfly #AO1 https://t.co/5bkbxfUmjO — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) November 8, 2020

The bye couldn’t have come at a better time. Wentz acknowledged that everybody needed the time off to recharge their batteries.

“You have to,” Wentz said. “It’s a long season and with everything going on with the world these days, guys really need to take the time off. We’ll have a couple work days and we’ll capitalize on those, make the most of them, and get better.”

Eagles Looking to Bring Josh McCown Back?

Josh McCown’s sudden decision to jump from Eagles’ emergency quarterback to Texans third-stringer sent shockwaves around the NFL. The NFL journeyman had raved about his love for Philly and affinity for the Eagles’ organization back in training camp. What changed? Well, it sounds like it was a matter of job security.

Romeo Crennel said the Texans signed Josh McCown because they needed an experienced quarterback in case either Deshaun Watson or AJ McCarron get COVID-19. He also said McCown will be a valuable veteran addition to the QB room. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 5, 2020

According to Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports, McCown inked a two-year deal with the Texans and the franchise intends to treat him as another coach. Houston wants him to mentor young starter Deshaun Watson while helping “change the vibes” inside a locker room that had been dealing with chemistry issues under former coach Bill O’Brien. Texans executive Jack Easterby has long been a McCown fan, per La Canfora, and wants him to be a “sounding board” for Watson. The fact McCown lives within 2.5 hours of Houston made the deal a win-win for everyone.

Josh McCown's deal with the Texans is actually for 2 years. Wow. Very interesting. Went from Eagles practice squad to multi-year deal. With a HC and GM search ongoing, and trying to change the toxic culture under Bill O'Brien, they grab one of NFL's great people/backup QBs — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 7, 2020

Remember, the Eagles were rumored to have offered McCown an assistant coaching job last year but he turned it down because Philadelphia was too far from Texas. His two sons, Owen and Aiden, are top prospects at Rusk High School and he wanted to be around them. Instead, McCown joined the Eagles’ practice squad in a virtual “quarantine” capacity by Zooming into team meetings. He left the door open for possibly accepting a coaching job in Philly down the line, something that still might be on the table despite his two-year deal in Houston.

McCown has been coaching a high school team where his sons play and did not want to leave and while the Eagles did not want to lose him they ultimately understood and urged him to relish the chance to get back on the field in at least a back-up capacity. With a two-year deal, it makes it increasingly likely any new Texans regime would want to keep him around as he works with Watson. McCown remains very much on the Eagles’ radar as a potential quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator soon after he retires, sources said, and they are among a handful of teams that believe McCown will be an NFL head coach within three-to-five years of retiring as a player.

