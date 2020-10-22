Eagles Bring Back ‘Atrocious’ Guard, Matt Pryor Activated from COVID-19

Less than 24 hours after being released, Jamon Brown is back in midnight green. The Eagles announced the veteran guard had been elevated to the active roster after briefly being added to the practice squad.

Brown, of course, has been lambasted for his Week 6 performance which has garnered every adjective from “atrocious” to “dismal” to “horrific.” One local news outlet went so far as to call Brown “one of the worst players in franchise history.” Welcome back to Philly!

There’s no denying Brown’s debut in an Eagles uniform was dreadful. The long-time veteran surrendered two sacks, four hits, three hurries, and nine pressures. Brown was also the subject of several viral videos, one showing him adjusting his wristband as Carson Wentz ran for his life and another one where he ran into his own quarterback. His return is likely in a reserve role, but the Eagles haven’t yet announced their starting right guard for Week 7.

“That I’m a big guy, that I move fairly well. I take up space and that I can be physical at the point of attack,” Brown said on Sept. 18 when asked about what the Eagles saw in him. “And those were some of the things that they talked to me about, that they liked.”

Who Starts at Right Guard Tonight?

The logical move would be to put Matt Pryor back out there. However, Pryor missed an entire week of walk-throughs due to COVID-19 testing and only got cleared to re-enter the team facility on Wednesday.

Head coach Doug Pederson hinted hybrid guard/tackle Sua Opeta could be the one lining up next to Lane Johnson versus New York. It would mark the first career start for the 2019 undrafted player out of Weber State. Brown is another option, or Nate Herbig could slide over from left guard to right guard.

Said Pederson: “As far as right guard, left guard, center and all that, I’m going to keep that close to the vest and reveal any information there.”

The Eagles also protected Prince Tega Wanogho on the practice squad but the rookie tackle hasn’t been called up. Luke Juriga (2020 undrafted center) and Brett Toth (2018 undrafted tackle) are also on the active roster. The latter filled in last week at right tackle when Jack Driscoll went down. Driscoll has been ruled out.

Eagles Pulling Out Lucky Black Uniforms

Some were wondering if the Eagles might pull out the all-black uniforms for their pivotal “Thursday Night Football” matchup versus New York. They wasted no time in making the announcement, in a move the team hopes brings them good luck. The Eagles are 6-0 against the Giants when wearing the all-black uniforms. Pederson is also 5-0 in Thursday night games.

It’s silly to think something as mundane as a uniform color could motivate a professional football team, right? Maybe not.

“We have a saying around here that everything matters,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “It goes from maybe the uniform choice color to how we practice, the meetings, everything. I think about a lot of things obviously and making sure that we’re prepared. But listen, it doesn’t matter the color jersey we’re in or what color jersey they’re in. We still have to lineup and play and play a good football team.”

