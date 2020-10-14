Doug Pederson Addresses Le’Veon Bell Eagles Rumors

Several NFC East teams have been linked to free agent Le’Veon Bell after the Jets released the Pro Bowl running back. The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly interested in a veteran rusher as short as a few weeks ago, although the team has denied that was true.

Miles Sanders is the feature guy in Philly, a true three-down back who can tote it 20 times a game and line up as a receiver. He’s been their most lethal offensive weapon through the first five weeks. He arguably isn’t getting enough snaps, so the idea of bringing in Bell — a former MVP candidate during his days in Pittsburgh — probably doesn’t make sense.

At least, that’s the spin the organization has put on any Bell to Philly rumors. Sanders is the undisputed bell cow, with bigger roles on the horizon for Boston Scott, Corey Clement and possibly even Jason Huntley.

“I’m extremely comfortable with the guys that we have,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “Obviously Le’Veon is a good player and he has had a lot of production in this league. But I’m excited about Miles, what he’s done. Getting Boston interjected into this system, getting Corey an opportunity.”

Pederson once again dismissed any notion of the Eagles making a push for a veteran. Devonta Freeman and Carlos Hyde had been mentioned as targets before they signed elsewhere.

“This is a situation where I think we’ve found our three-down guy in Miles,” Pederson said. “That’s something that we’ve been looking for as you guys know and so we’re thrilled about that. We’re also excited about the young guys behind him, well they’re all young, but with Boston and Corey and even [Jason] Huntley. This is a guy that has got some speed and athleticism.”

SB Nation Lists Philly as Landing Spot

Philly and Washington were both named as potential landing spots for Bell in an interesting list compiled by SB Nation.

The reasons for outfitting Bell in midnight green certainly struck a chord with Eagles fans. The main argument being that maybe a more “run-focused attack” would jump-start the offense and save the season.

Philadelphia has previously shown interest in Bell, and frankly, the team is in desperation mode right now to find a way to right the ship during a season where Carson Wentz has unexpectedly fallen off a cliff. Moving to a more run-focused attack could be the answer, and with the division in such disarray it might be worth rolling the dice and seeing if this is the piece Philly needs to get back on top.

got a lot to prove. i’m ready to go. pic.twitter.com/oDqBM62JfN — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 14, 2020

