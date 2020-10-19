Eagles ‘More Concerned’ with ‘Severity’ of Starter’s Knee Injury: Report

The Eagles suffered five significant injuries during Sunday’s loss, none more jarring than the ones to starters Miles Sanders (knee) and Zach Ertz (ankle). Both players were key cogs on offense and neither guy returned to the game. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Sanders and Ertz will undergo MRI tests on Monday to evaluate the severity of their injuries.

The Eagles are “more concerned about Miles’ Sanders knee than they are about Zach Ertz’s ankle,” per Glazer, and everyone is hoping the MRI doesn’t reveal a season-ending tear. Philadelphia chose not to pursue free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell when the Jets released him on Oct. 14.

Jay Glazer's saying Miles Sanders knee is more concerning to the Eagles than Ertzs ankle and both are getting X-rays tomorrow — Jamie Lynch (@jelynchjr) October 18, 2020

If Sanders missed any major time, it would be up to Boston Scott, Corey Clement, and Jason Huntley to pick up the slack. Doug Pederson talked about how excited he was to utilize Sanders as a three-down back while incorporating his younger rushers into the offense last week.

“We’re also excited about the young guys behind him, well they’re all young, but with Boston and Corey and even Huntley,” Pederson told reporters. “This is a guy that has got some speed and athleticism. There’s room to grow there, there’s room to get better, but I’m excited about the guys that we have.”

Sanders has been the Eagles’ top playmaker on offense in 2020. He’s gained 434 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, including two explosive 74-yard runs in back-to-back weeks. Ertz has struggled this season but he’s capable of busting out at any time. The tight end has 24 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor Eligible to Return

Reinforcements are on the way for Pederson’s beleaguered bunch. Tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and receiver Jalen Reagor (thumb) are both eligible to return this week if the Eagles want to activate them to the 21-day practice window. The two players hit injured reserve after the Week 2 loss to Los Angeles.

Getting Goedert back would be key in absorbing the blow to any possible lengthy absence for Ertz. Meanwhile, Reagor’s return would help stabilize a depleted receiving corps — down two starters in Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) — and maybe silence his critics.

Justin Jefferson, the player selected one pick after Reagor, continues to impress in Minnesota. After putting up 166 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6, Jefferson now has 537 yards and three scores in six games.

Travis Fulgham Turning into Star in Philly

Travis Fulgham’s fourth-quarter touchdown — a beautiful 18-yard jump-ball heave from Carson Wentz with 3:48 left in the game — put the Eagles within striking distance at 30-22. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder can be a matchup nightmare with his size and Fulgham’s hands have been better than advertised.

“He’s a baller. I said last week, I see it in practice,” Wentz told reporters. “It’s good to just see these guys get their chance and make plays. There was zero blitz a handful of times today and I just looked to him.”

He’s quickly turning into Wentz’s new number one target, something that has been much needed and sorely lacking in Philly. Fulgham finished with six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore. That puts his season totals up at 18 receptions for 284 yards and three scores.

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’