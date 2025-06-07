Falcons’ Lindstrom Ranked NFL’s Best Guard

Atlanta Falcons starting guard Chris Lindstrom has been steadily climbing the ranks within the NFL.

Pro Football Focus, has named Lindstrom as the best guard in the NFL heading into the 2025 season.

The recognition shows the growth that the Boston College native has had and how important he is to the Falcons’ offensive blueprint.

Lindstrom is entering a pivotal season in Atlanta, with QB Michael Penix about to start his first official season under center.

With him leading the charge, all eyes will be on the ascending guard to help anchor the coming season.

Lindstrom’s Ranking As NFL Elite

Chris Lindstrom has been on the rise since entering the NFL in 2019. Drafted 14th overall by the Falcons, Lindstrom came in with high expectations.

During his rookie season, he suffered a foot injury and was forced to miss the rest of the 2019 season.

However, although an injury can cause a setback, it didn’t cause the questions surrounding Lindstrom to come true.

Six seasons later, he has not only met the expectations, but he has surpassed them.

From 2021, Lindstrom has continued to build on his success each year, having had his best season to date in 2024.

The Falcons guard had a league-leading PFF grade of 95.5 and was a clear disruptor throughout the season.

1. Chris Lindstrom

2. Joe Thuney The Top 32 guards in football right now ⬇️https://t.co/Bqzh2zaCgA — PFF (@PFF) June 6, 2025

“Lindstrom is as dominant a force on the interior as they come. The three-time All-Pro has led all guards in PFF grading each of the past three seasons, culminating in a league-leading 95.5 mark and 1.63 PFF WAR over that span,” per PFF writer Mason Cameron.

Lindstrom has become the foundation along the offensive line for the Falcons and will be tasked with setting the tone for the surrounding players.

Unlocking Offensive Success

As the Falcons enter a new era, they will need to rely on leaders to carry the load.

Michael Penix starts at quarterback, Bijan Robinson returns to power the run game and a duo of receivers return with Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

Through it all, Lindstrom remains the elite tone-setter the Falcons can count on.

That’s why the offense runs through him.

Lindstrom’s presence brings balance. He locks down interior pressure, which will give Penix time to operate.

The stand-out guard can also move defenders in the run game and climb into the second level of the defense with purpose.

Igniting Bijan Robinson will pay its dues to the success the Falcons will have offensively this season.

Atlanta wants to play a tough, physical style of football this season and Lindstrom leads that charge.

PFF naming Lindstrom as the best guard entering the 2025 season isn’t just a stat, but a testament to what the Falcons can rely on.

As the Falcons try to climb back into playoff contention, they will rely on Lindstrom and the offensive line.

With his physical style of play, sharp technique and unwavering foundation, Lindstrom gives the Falcons a clear advantage up front.

If the Falcons plan to take a step forward this season, it starts with their elite, steady guard setting the tone up front, helping all who play around him.