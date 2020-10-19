Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense Rankings: Buccaneers & Giants Climb

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 7

Getty Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a tackle against the Green Bay Packers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. D/ST BYE WEEKS: Ravens DEF (BAL), Dolphins DEF (MIA), Vikings DEF (MIN), Colts DEF

    1. #

      		 Defense TEAM

      Opp.

      1

      		 Buffalo Bills BUF

      @ NYJ

      2

      		 New York Giants NYG

      @ PHI

      3

      		 San Francisco 49ers SF

      @ NE

      4

      		 Cleveland Browns CLE

      @ CIN

      5

      		 Kansas City Chiefs KC

      @ DEN

      6

      		 Los Angeles Rams LAR

      vs. CHI

      7

      		 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

      @ LV

      8

      		 New England Patriots NE

      vs. SF

      9

      		 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

      vs. NYG

      10

      		 Dallas Cowboys DAL

      @ WAS

      11

      		 Washington Football Team WAS

      vs. DAL

      12

      		 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

      vs. CLE

      13

      		 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

      vs. JAC

      14

      		 Chicago Bears CHI

      @ LAR

      15

      		 New Orleans Saints NO

      vs. CAR

      16

      		 Las Vegas Raiders LV

      vs. TB

      17

      		 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

      @ LAC

      18

      		 Green Bay Packers GB

      @ HOU

      19

      		 Carolina Panthers CAR

      @ NO

      20

      		 Atlanta Falcons ATL

      vs. DET

      21

      		 Tennessee Titans TEN

      vs. PIT

      22

      		 Seattle Seahawks SEA

      @ ARI

      23

      		 Houston Texans HOU

      vs. GB

      24

      		 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

      @ TEN

      25

      		 New York Jets NYJ

      vs. BUF

      26

      		 Detroit Lions DET

      @ ATL

      27

      		 Arizona Cardinals ARI

      vs. SEA

      28

      		 Denver Broncos DEN

      vs. KC
