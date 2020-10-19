Fantasy Football Week 7 Defense Rankings: Buccaneers & Giants Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 7 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
– D/ST BYE WEEKS: Ravens DEF (BAL), Dolphins DEF (MIA), Vikings DEF (MIN), Colts DEF
-
#
Defense TEAM
Opp.
1
Buffalo Bills BUF
@ NYJ
2
New York Giants NYG
@ PHI
3
San Francisco 49ers SF
@ NE
4
Cleveland Browns CLE
@ CIN
5
Kansas City Chiefs KC
@ DEN
6
Los Angeles Rams LAR
vs. CHI
7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB
@ LV
8
New England Patriots NE
vs. SF
9
Philadelphia Eagles PHI
vs. NYG
10
Dallas Cowboys DAL
@ WAS
11
Washington Football Team WAS
vs. DAL
12
Cincinnati Bengals CIN
vs. CLE
13
Los Angeles Chargers LAC
vs. JAC
14
Chicago Bears CHI
@ LAR
15
New Orleans Saints NO
vs. CAR
16
Las Vegas Raiders LV
vs. TB
17
Jacksonville Jaguars JAC
@ LAC
18
Green Bay Packers GB
@ HOU
19
Carolina Panthers CAR
@ NO
20
Atlanta Falcons ATL
vs. DET
21
Tennessee Titans TEN
vs. PIT
22
Seattle Seahawks SEA
@ ARI
23
Houston Texans HOU
vs. GB
24
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT
@ TEN
25
New York Jets NYJ
vs. BUF
26
Detroit Lions DET
@ ATL
27
Arizona Cardinals ARI
vs. SEA
28
Denver Broncos DEN
vs. KC
-
-