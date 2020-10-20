Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 7

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 7 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features the top scorer at the position over the past three weeks met with a daunting matchup. Plus, one of the position’s most slept on talents looks to continue his stellar play.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Zane Gonzalez vs. SEA

With Arizona owning one of the league’s most high-octane offenses, field goal attempts have been slim for Gonzalez, who has averaged less than one attempt per game over his last four outings. Look for that number to increase exponentially vs. Seattle. The Seahawks allow the most attempts in football between the range of 40-49 yards. Opposing kickers have scored 9.0-plus points against Seattle in all but one game this year.

Younghoe Koo vs. DET

While not our start of the week as he was in Week 6, we’re still riding with Koo. Fresh off a 20.0 point outing, Koo has yet to score below 7.0 points this season and averages 13.4 ppg on the year, most amongst all kickers (min. 2 games). Detroit has allowed an average 9.0 ppg to the position over three of their five games this season.

Michael Badgley vs. JAC

While not overwhelming in his production, the Money Badger has scored at least 9.0 points in three of his five games this season. Look for Badgley to push his way into the double-digits as the Jaguars have allowed at least 11.0 points to opposing kickers in four of their last five games.

Sleeper: Jonathan Brown at LAC

To say we’re digging deep here wouldn’t serve this selection justice. A kickoff specialist only in college, Brown made his first field goal in a game at any level this past weekend. His production beyond that was not much of a talking point, racking up just 4.0 points. However, with the Vikings on a bye this week, no team taking the field in Week 7 allows more fantasy points to the kicker position than the Chargers (11.8). Only one kicker all year has failed to score 10.0-plus points against the Bolts.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Stephen Gostkowski vs. PIT

After totaling an absurd 37 points over a two-week span from Week 2 through Week 3, Gostkowski has come back down to mediocrity in recent weeks, averaging just 5.0 ppg since Week 5. No team in football surrenders fewer points to the position this season than the Steelers (3.6). In fact, only one kicker has topped 4.0 points against them this year.

Cairo Santos at LAR

Santos is K7 over the past two weeks thanks to a healthy 11.0 point average and a 50-plus yarder a week ago. However, the Rams have yet to allow a kick of that distance this season. Through their first six games, Los Angeles surrendered an average of 6.0 ppg to the position.

Buyers Beware: Brandon McManus vs. KC

McManus has been the hottest kicker in football over the past three weeks, averaging 15.3 ppg since Week 4 (Week 5 Bye). With that said, he’s averaged just 5.3 ppg over his three other games this season. The Chiefs allow an average of 6.17 ppg to opposing kickers in 2020.