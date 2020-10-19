Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers Down, Ryan Tannehill Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
-
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
-
– NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Lamar Jackson (BAL), Ryan FItzpatrick (MIA), Kirk Cousins (MIN), Philip Rivers (IND)
-
#
Quarterback TEAM
Opp.
1
Josh Allen BUF
@ NYJ
2
Patrick Mahomes II KC
@ DEN
3
Kyler Murray ARI
vs. SEA
4
Russell Wilson SEA
@ ARI
5
Deshaun Watson HOU
vs. GB
6
Justin Herbert LAC
vs. JAC
7
Matt Ryan ATL
vs. DET
8
Aaron Rodgers GB
@ HOU
9
Matthew Stafford DET
@ ATL
10
Drew Brees NO
vs. CAR
11
Ryan Tannehill TEN
vs. PIT
12
Ben Roethlisberger PIT
@ TEN
13
Cam Newton NE
vs. SF
14
Gardner Minshew II JAC
@ LAC
15
Tom Brady TB
@ LV
16
Andy Dalton DAL
@ WAS
17
Teddy Bridgewater CAR
@ NO
18
Jimmy Garoppolo SF
@ NE
19
Joe Burrow CIN
vs. CLE
20
Carson Wentz PHI
vs. NYG
21
Derek Carr LV
vs. TB
22
Jared Goff LAR
vs. CHI
23
Daniel Jones NYG
@ PHI
24
Baker Mayfield CLE
@ CIN
25
Sam Darnold NYJ INJ
vs. BUF
26
Drew Lock DEN
vs. KC
27
Nick Foles CHI
@ LAR
28
Kyle Allen WAS
vs. DAL
29
Taysom Hill NO
vs. CAR
30
Joe Flacco NYJ
vs. BUF
31
Jalen Hurts PHI
vs. NYG
32
Alex Smith WAS
vs. DAL
33
Case Keenum CLE
@ CIN
34
Brett Rypien DEN
vs. KC
35
Mitchell Trubisky CHI
@ LAR
36
C.J. Beathard SF
@ NE
37
Jarrett Stidham NE
vs. SF
38
Tyrod Taylor LAC
vs. JAC
39
Nick Mullens SF
@ NE
-
