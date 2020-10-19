Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers Down, Ryan Tannehill Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks ]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough – NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS : Lamar Jackson (BAL), Ryan FItzpatrick (MIA), Kirk Cousins (MIN), Philip Rivers (IND) # Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Josh Allen BUF @ NYJ 2 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ DEN 3 Kyler Murray ARI vs. SEA 4 Russell Wilson SEA @ ARI 5 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. GB 6 Justin Herbert LAC vs. JAC 7 Matt Ryan ATL vs. DET 8 Aaron Rodgers GB @ HOU 9 Matthew Stafford DET @ ATL 10 Drew Brees NO vs. CAR 11 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. PIT 12 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ TEN 13 Cam Newton NE vs. SF 14 Gardner Minshew II JAC @ LAC 15 Tom Brady TB @ LV 16 Andy Dalton DAL @ WAS 17 Teddy Bridgewater CAR @ NO 18 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ NE 19 Joe Burrow CIN vs. CLE 20 Carson Wentz PHI vs. NYG 21 Derek Carr LV vs. TB 22 Jared Goff LAR vs. CHI 23 Daniel Jones NYG @ PHI 24 Baker Mayfield CLE @ CIN 25 Sam Darnold NYJ INJ vs. BUF 26 Drew Lock DEN vs. KC 27 Nick Foles CHI @ LAR 28 Kyle Allen WAS vs. DAL 29 Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR 30 Joe Flacco NYJ vs. BUF 31 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG 32 Alex Smith WAS vs. DAL 33 Case Keenum CLE @ CIN 34 Brett Rypien DEN vs. KC 35 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ LAR 36 C.J. Beathard SF @ NE 37 Jarrett Stidham NE vs. SF 38 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. JAC 39 Nick Mullens SF @ NE

