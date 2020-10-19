Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers Down, Ryan Tannehill Up

Fantasy Football Week 7 QB Rankings: Aaron Rodgers Down, Ryan Tannehill Up

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 7

Getty Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 7 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE QB BYE WEEKS: Lamar Jackson (BAL), Ryan FItzpatrick (MIA), Kirk Cousins (MIN), Philip Rivers (IND)

  3. #

    		 Quarterback TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Josh Allen BUF

    @ NYJ

    2

    		 Patrick Mahomes II KC

    @ DEN

    3

    		 Kyler Murray ARI

    vs. SEA

    4

    		 Russell Wilson SEA

    @ ARI

    5

    		 Deshaun Watson HOU

    vs. GB

    6

    		 Justin Herbert LAC

    vs. JAC

    7

    		 Matt Ryan ATL

    vs. DET

    8

    		 Aaron Rodgers GB

    @ HOU

    9

    		 Matthew Stafford DET

    @ ATL

    10

    		 Drew Brees NO

    vs. CAR

    11

    		 Ryan Tannehill TEN

    vs. PIT

    12

    		 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

    @ TEN

    13

    		 Cam Newton NE

    vs. SF

    14

    		 Gardner Minshew II JAC

    @ LAC

    15

    		 Tom Brady TB

    @ LV

    16

    		 Andy Dalton DAL

    @ WAS

    17

    		 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

    @ NO

    18

    		 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

    @ NE

    19

    		 Joe Burrow CIN

    vs. CLE

    20

    		 Carson Wentz PHI

    vs. NYG

    21

    		 Derek Carr LV

    vs. TB

    22

    		 Jared Goff LAR

    vs. CHI

    23

    		 Daniel Jones NYG

    @ PHI

    24

    		 Baker Mayfield CLE

    @ CIN

    25

    		 Sam Darnold NYJ INJ

    vs. BUF

    26

    		 Drew Lock DEN

    vs. KC

    27

    		 Nick Foles CHI

    @ LAR

    28

    		 Kyle Allen WAS

    vs. DAL

    29

    		 Taysom Hill NO

    vs. CAR

    30

    		 Joe Flacco NYJ

    vs. BUF

    31

    		 Jalen Hurts PHI

    vs. NYG

    32

    		 Alex Smith WAS

    vs. DAL

    33

    		 Case Keenum CLE

    @ CIN

    34

    		 Brett Rypien DEN

    vs. KC

    35

    		 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

    @ LAR

    36

    		 C.J. Beathard SF

    @ NE

    37

    		 Jarrett Stidham NE

    vs. SF

    38

    		 Tyrod Taylor LAC

    vs. JAC

    39

    		 Nick Mullens SF

    @ NE
  1. For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , ,