Fantasy Football Week 7 RB Rankings: Miles Sanders Injured, RoJo & D’Andre Swift Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
– NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Mark Ingram (BAL), Gus Edwards (BAL), JK Dobbins (BAL), Myles Gaskin (MIA), Dalvin Cook (MIN), Alexander Mattison (MIN), Jonathan Taylor (IND), Nyheim Hines (IND)
#
Running Back TEAM
Opp.
1
Alvin Kamara NO
vs. CAR
2
Ezekiel Elliott DAL
@ WAS
3
Derrick Henry TEN
vs. PIT
4
Aaron Jones GB
@ HOU
5
Chris Carson SEA
@ ARI
6
Josh Jacobs LV
vs. TB
7
Ronald Jones II TB
@ LV
8
Mike Davis CAR
@ NO
9
James Robinson JAC
@ LAC
10
Kareem Hunt CLE
@ CIN
11
James Conner PIT
@ TEN
12
Miles Sanders PHI INJ
vs. NYG
13
Joe Mixon CIN INJ
vs. CLE
14
David Johnson HOU
vs. GB
15
C. Edwards-Helaire KC
@ DEN
16
Devin Singletary BUF
@ NYJ
17
Todd Gurley II ATL
vs. DET
18
Justin Jackson LAC
vs. JAC
19
Phillip Lindsay DEN
vs. KC
20
David Montgomery CHI
@ LAR
21
Raheem Mostert SF INJ
@ NE
22
Kenyan Drake ARI
vs. SEA
23
D’Andre Swift DET
@ ATL
24
James White NE
vs. SF
25
Devonta Freeman NYG
@ PHI
26
Darrell Henderson LAR
vs. CHI
27
Melvin Gordon DEN
vs. KC
28
J.D. McKissic WAS
vs. DAL
29
Latavius Murray NO
vs. CAR
30
Jerick McKinnon SF
@ NE
31
Adrian Peterson DET
@ ATL
32
Chase Edmonds ARI
vs. SEA
33
Antonio Gibson WAS
vs. DAL
34
Le’Veon Bell KC
@ DEN
35
Frank Gore NYJ
vs. BUF
36
Damien Harris NE
vs. SF
37
Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
vs. GB
38
Boston Scott PHI
vs. NYG
39
Joshua Kelley LAC
vs. JAC
40
Jamaal Williams GB
@ HOU
41
Brian Hill ATL
vs. DET
42
Cam Akers LAR
vs. CHI
43
Rex Burkhead NE
vs. SF
44
Malcolm Brown LAR
vs. CHI
45
Chris Thompson JAC
@ LAC
46
Giovani Bernard CIN
vs. CLE
47
JaMycal Hasty SF
@ NE
48
D’Ernest Johnson CLE
@ CIN
49
Leonard Fournette TB INJ
@ LV
50
Zack Moss BUF
@ NYJ
51
Wayne Gallman NYG
@ PHI
52
Jeremy McNichols TEN
vs. PIT
53
Tony Pollard DAL
@ WAS
54
Carlos Hyde SEA
@ ARI
55
Lamical Perine NYJ
vs. BUF
56
Corey Clement PHI
vs. NYG
57
Darrel Williams KC
@ DEN
58
Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
@ LV
59
Kerryon Johnson DET
@ ATL
60
Travis Homer SEA
@ ARI
61
Benny Snell Jr. PIT
@ TEN
62
Dion Lewis NYG
@ PHI
63
Royce Freeman DEN
vs. KC
64
Devontae Booker LV
vs. TB
65
Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
@ TEN
66
Kyle Juszczyk SF
@ NE
67
Peyton Barber WAS
vs. DAL
68
Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
@ NE
69
Ito Smith ATL
vs. DET
70
T.J. Yeldon BUF
@ NYJ
71
Trenton Cannon CAR
@ NO
72
Darwin Thompson KC
@ DEN
73
Dontrell Hilliard CLE
@ CIN
74
Jaylen Samuels PIT
@ TEN
75
LeSean McCoy TB
@ LV
76
Ryan Nall CHI
@ LAR
77
A.J. Dillon GB
@ HOU
78
Dare Ogunbowale JAC
@ LAC
79
J.J. Taylor NE
vs. SF
