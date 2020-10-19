Fantasy Football Week 7 RB Rankings: Miles Sanders Injured, RoJo & D’Andre Swift Rise

Fantasy Football Week 7 RB Rankings: Miles Sanders Injured, RoJo & D’Andre Swift Rise

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 7

Getty Eagles running back Miles Sanders #26 is dealing with a knee injury.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 7 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

    • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
  2. NOTABLE RB BYE WEEKS: Mark Ingram (BAL), Gus Edwards (BAL), JK Dobbins (BAL), Myles Gaskin (MIA), Dalvin Cook (MIN), Alexander Mattison (MIN), Jonathan Taylor (IND), Nyheim Hines (IND)

  3. #

    		 Running Back TEAM

    Opp.

    1

    		 Alvin Kamara NO

    vs. CAR

    2

    		 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

    @ WAS

    3

    		 Derrick Henry TEN

    vs. PIT

    4

    		 Aaron Jones GB

    @ HOU

    5

    		 Chris Carson SEA

    @ ARI

    6

    		 Josh Jacobs LV

    vs. TB

    7

    		 Ronald Jones II TB

    @ LV

    8

    		 Mike Davis CAR

    @ NO

    9

    		 James Robinson JAC

    @ LAC

    10

    		 Kareem Hunt CLE

    @ CIN

    11

    		 James Conner PIT

    @ TEN

    12

    		 Miles Sanders PHI INJ

    vs. NYG

    13

    		 Joe Mixon CIN INJ

    vs. CLE

    14

    		 David Johnson HOU

    vs. GB

    15

    		 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

    @ DEN

    16

    		 Devin Singletary BUF

    @ NYJ

    17

    		 Todd Gurley II ATL

    vs. DET

    18

    		 Justin Jackson LAC

    vs. JAC

    19

    		 Phillip Lindsay DEN

    vs. KC

    20

    		 David Montgomery CHI

    @ LAR

    21

    		 Raheem Mostert SF INJ

    @ NE

    22

    		 Kenyan Drake ARI

    vs. SEA

    23

    		 D’Andre Swift DET

    @ ATL

    24

    		 James White NE

    vs. SF

    25

    		 Devonta Freeman NYG

    @ PHI

    26

    		 Darrell Henderson LAR

    vs. CHI

    27

    		 Melvin Gordon DEN

    vs. KC

    28

    		 J.D. McKissic WAS

    vs. DAL

    29

    		 Latavius Murray NO

    vs. CAR

    30

    		 Jerick McKinnon SF

    @ NE

    31

    		 Adrian Peterson DET

    @ ATL

    32

    		 Chase Edmonds ARI

    vs. SEA

    33

    		 Antonio Gibson WAS

    vs. DAL

    34

    		 Le’Veon Bell KC

    @ DEN

    35

    		 Frank Gore NYJ

    vs. BUF

    36

    		 Damien Harris NE

    vs. SF

    37

    		 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

    vs. GB

    38

    		 Boston Scott PHI

    vs. NYG

    39

    		 Joshua Kelley LAC

    vs. JAC

    40

    		 Jamaal Williams GB

    @ HOU

    41

    		 Brian Hill ATL

    vs. DET

    42

    		 Cam Akers LAR

    vs. CHI

    43

    		 Rex Burkhead NE

    vs. SF

    44

    		 Malcolm Brown LAR

    vs. CHI

    45

    		 Chris Thompson JAC

    @ LAC

    46

    		 Giovani Bernard CIN

    vs. CLE

    47

    		 JaMycal Hasty SF

    @ NE

    48

    		 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

    @ CIN

    49

    		 Leonard Fournette TB INJ

    @ LV

    50

    		 Zack Moss BUF

    @ NYJ

    51

    		 Wayne Gallman NYG

    @ PHI

    52

    		 Jeremy McNichols TEN

    vs. PIT

    53

    		 Tony Pollard DAL

    @ WAS

    54

    		 Carlos Hyde SEA

    @ ARI

    55

    		 Lamical Perine NYJ

    vs. BUF

    56

    		 Corey Clement PHI

    vs. NYG

    57

    		 Darrel Williams KC

    @ DEN

    58

    		 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

    @ LV

    59

    		 Kerryon Johnson DET

    @ ATL

    60

    		 Travis Homer SEA

    @ ARI

    61

    		 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

    @ TEN

    62

    		 Dion Lewis NYG

    @ PHI

    63

    		 Royce Freeman DEN

    vs. KC

    64

    		 Devontae Booker LV

    vs. TB

    65

    		 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

    @ TEN

    66

    		 Kyle Juszczyk SF

    @ NE

    67

    		 Peyton Barber WAS

    vs. DAL

    68

    		 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

    @ NE

    69

    		 Ito Smith ATL

    vs. DET

    70

    		 T.J. Yeldon BUF

    @ NYJ

    71

    		 Trenton Cannon CAR

    @ NO

    72

    		 Darwin Thompson KC

    @ DEN

    73

    		 Dontrell Hilliard CLE

    @ CIN

    74

    		 Jaylen Samuels PIT

    @ TEN

    75

    		 LeSean McCoy TB

    @ LV

    76

    		 Ryan Nall CHI

    @ LAR

    77

    		 A.J. Dillon GB

    @ HOU

    78

    		 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

    @ LAC

    79

    		 J.J. Taylor NE

    vs. SF
