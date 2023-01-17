‘We Are Talking’ – Agent Confirms Barcelona Negotiating Swap Deal

Atletico forward Yannick Carrasco could be set to move to Barcelona in a deal that would see Memphis Depay head the other way during the January transfer window.

Carrasco’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has confirmed that the two clubs are in talks over a possible transfer and that the Belgium international is very much interested in joining Xavi’s side, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Yannick likes the idea,” he told DH les Sports+.”The idea is to exchange Carrasco for Memphis. It hasn’t been done and I don’t know if it will end up being done, but the negotiations are underway and we are talking.”

Barcelona are willing to offload Memphis before the winter window closes. The Catalans either want a fee of 7 million euros or for a player to be included in the deal to replace the Dutchman.

Memphis has also been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter but his lawyer has shut down those rumors and insisted there are no talks taking place. As such it appears Atletico are in pole position to land the 28-year-old.

