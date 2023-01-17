Barcelona Name Price For Wantaway Forward: Report

Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with the Netherlands international out of contract at the end of the season and struggling for game time under Xavi.

The Netherlands international has not featured in La Liga since September 2022 and has only made two appearances in Spain’s top flight this season due to injury and competition for places.

Barcelona are willing to sell the Dutchman before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. The Catalans have told interested clubs they must pay 7 million euros for the forward, according to Marca.

It’s a low price because Memphis will be a free agent when his contract expires in June. He also arrived for Barcelona on a free after his contract with Lyon expired.

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid and Serie A side Inter and is also thought to have admirers in the Premier League. Newcastle have reportedly already opened talks with the attacker.

However, a move to Inter is looking unlikely at present. Memphis’s lawyer has insisted the forward is not in talks with the Nerazzurri, while CEO Beppe Marotta has also insisted there are no negotiations ongoing with Barca presently.

It’s still not clear where Memphis might play his football for the rest of the season, but Xavi has already insisted at a press conference that he wants replacement brought in if the Dutchman does depart this winter.

