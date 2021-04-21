Barcelona Send Message To Neymar About Possible Return: Report

Neymar’s future continues to make headlines and the Brazil international has reportedly been sent a message by Barcelona regarding the possibility of a return to the Camp Nou.

The forward is expected to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain but has been in touch with Barca because he wants “to be 100% sure that it is impossible to return” before he commits his future to the Ligue 1 club, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Barcelona responded by telling Neymar that the only way he can come back is if “he’s practically free.” The Catalan giants would either be willing to enter into a player swap with PSG to bring Neymar back for “zero cost” or to wait until next summer when his contract at the French club expires.

Neymar has also been informed he would also need to take a “very significant” pay-cut to secure a transfer, due to Barcelona’s financial problems, as there is “no way” the club could match the current salary on offer at PSG.

All of which means the most likely outcome is for Neymar to extend at PSG. The report adds that the forward is well aware of Barca’s conditions and believes his desire to play with Lionel Messi again at the Camp Nou is “more of a utopia than a possibility.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona ‘Consider Neymar Alternatives’

Barcelona is already thinking about alternatives to Neymar ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Marca. Erling Haaland remains the club’s top target, while Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez remain options.

Speculation over Aguero has increased in recent days. The Argentine is reportedly close to agreeing a two-year deal and has already told friends and family that he will play for Barcelona next season.

The Catalan giants want to bring in a new No. 9 to finally replace Luis Suarez who joined Atletico Madrid last summer. Yet the club’s huge debts will complicate any transfer deals and potentially limit Barca’s options.

President Joan Laporta may also have to offload some players to raise funds and free up some room on the club’s wage bill before Barcelona can look to bring in new players for next season.

Barcelona ‘In Negotiations’ With Memphis Depay

Another player who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona is Netherlands international Memphis Depay. The Lyon captain narrowly missed out on a move last year and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

According to Catalunya Radio, Depay has already met with Camp Nou officials and is aware that he will have to accept a lower salary than what he was offered back in September.

Depay is also wanted by Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan but has made it clear that Barcelona is his preferred destination. Coach Ronald Koeman, who managed Depay for the Netherlands national team, has already admitted he wants the forward at the Camp Nou.

As free agents, Aguero and Depay look Barcelona’s most realistic signings this summer because of the club’s tricky financial situation. However, Laporta is reportedly keen to make a “statement signing” which could see a big name arrive at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Messi’s Key Chat With Barcelona President Laporta Overheard