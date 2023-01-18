Barcelona Confirm Signing of Teenager With €400M Buyout Clause

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of teenager Lucas Roman from Argentine side Club Ferro Carril Oeste. The attacker has signed a three-year deal with the club which contains a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.

Roman arrived at the club at the weekend and had a medical on Monday before completing his move to the Camp Nou. The youngster will join up with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletico side initially but will be hoping he can force his way into the first-team at Barcelona.

Barcelona have reportedly paid around 1.2 million euros for Roman’s services and beat off competition from fierce rivals Real Madrid for his signature. The youngster has impressed with club side Club Ferro Carril Oeste and also the Argentina youth ranks.

Roman has worked with former Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano most recently for the Under-19 team. He is a versatile attacker who is able to play on the wing, in midfield or through the middle as a center-forward.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Roman ‘Can Contribute a Lot’

Mascherano’s assistant with Argentina and former Barca coach, Òscar Hernández Romero, has told the Catalans what they can expect from their new signing. Romero told Cadena Ser that the attacker has a lot to offer, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“[He] is an interesting signing. A winger or attacking midfielder, he is a very fast, skilful player who has a great shot from outside the area,” he said. “I think he can contribute a lot to Barça Atlètic.”

Roman will now have the chance to show what he can do at Barcelona in Marquez’s reserve team. However, he will surely be aware there is a clear path to the first team with teenagers such as Ansu Fati, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde having made the step up in recent years.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report