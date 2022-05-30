‘There Are Possibilities:’ Forward’s Dad Confirms Barcelona Interest

Barcelona are keen on signing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in the summer transfer window as the Catalan giants look to rebuild their attack in time for the 2022-23 campaign.

Raphinha could take over from Ousmane Dembele who is out of contract at the end of June and able to leave on a free transfer. The Leeds winger’s father, Raphael Belloli, has been asked about the rumors of a move to Barcelona and told Diario Sport it’s definitely an option for his son.

“There are possibilities, but these possibilities involve three parties: the interested club, the current one and the player,” he said. “[Raphinha] is calm because he has a contract and all the options depend on him. What he knows is what has come out in the press, nothing more.”

One potential stumbling block to any transfer is likely to be the price. Leeds have reportedly set an asking price of €55 million for the Brazil international. Barcelona could look to include players in the deal in a bid to lower the price.

Barcelona would have been able to sign Raphinha for just €25 million if Leeds had been relegated from the Premier League in 2021-22 due to a clause in his contract being activated. However, Raphinha scored in a 2-1 win over Brentford on the final day of the season that ensured the Whites beat the drop.

What Next For Dembele?

Barcelon are only likely to move for Raphinha if Dembele departs. The forward has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe already but it remains to be seen what the Frenchman’s next move will be.

Speculation Dembele could move to Liverpool to replace Sadio Mane have been played down recently. Managers at the English club have laughed off suggestions they could sign the forward this summer, as reported by journalist Sique Rodriguez.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and French champions Paris Saint-Germain continue to be linked with a move for Dembele. The 25-year-old’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has insisted the player has not yet made a decision on his next move.

Lewandowski Pushes For Barcelona

Raphinha could be joined at Barcelona next month by Lewandowski. The Poland international has made it clear at a news conference while on international duty with Poland that he wants to quit Bayern Munich, as reported by The Guardian.

“My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club,” he said. “Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me – I don’t want to play there any more. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me.”

Lewandowski still has one year remaining on his Bayern contract but has made it clear he does not want to stay and see out his final year. Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement on a three-year deal but it remains to be seen if they can agree a deal with Bayern for the striker.

