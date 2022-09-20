‘An Animal, He Is Crazy’ – Pedri Hails Barcelona New Boy

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has shared his thoughts on the club’s summer signings after a hectic transfer window at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants spent heavily to sign Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha. Barca also brought in Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, and Marcos Alonso on free transfers.

Pedri has been asked about the club’s new boys and reserved particular praise for fellow midfielder Kessie, who joined the club from Serie A champions AC Milan after his contract expired.

“Kessié is an animal, he is crazy on the pitch,” he told Diario Sport. “When they collide, people are thrown three meters, as I said, in training I prefer not to be by his side.”

Pedri also revealed how he’d been surprised by Raphinha. The Brazilian has arrived after helping keep Leeds United in the Premier League last season.

“I was very surprised, he works a lot for the team,” he said. “He is always running and trying to steal the ball. He has quality and a shot that few people have.”

Pedri Talks Lewandowski Impact

Striker Robert Lewandowski has made arguably the biggest impact at of Barcelona’s new signings. The attacker has scored 11 goals already this season and Pedri has made it clear how much he enjoys playing alongside the former Bayern man, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Everyone sees him play, the goals he scores, the movements he gives us,” he said. “Robert gives us a lot of things, I hope he continues like this because it’s an honor to play with him.”

Lewandowski has outscored 12 of the 20 La Liga teams so far this season and has admitted moving to the Camp Nou from German champions Bayern Munich has given him a big boost.

