‘He Is Very Tempted:’ Barcelona Offer Ousmane Dembele Update

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered a fresh update on Ousmane Dembele’s future at the club with the Frenchman’s contract due to expire at the end of June.

Contract extension negotiations between Barcelona and Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, have yet to yield an agreement and Laporta told Catalunya Radio that the forward is tempted to leave, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“He wants to stay, but he is very tempted by other options that offer better conditions. The offer has been presented for a long time and they have asked us for a margin until the end of the season. Next week,” he explained. “We already wanted an answer before, but we can’t force it because Dembélé ends his contract. The coach and I like him. We have made a very important effort to keep him. I see him very comfortable. There is a good personal relationship with everyone. Auba has come, with him and they are very good friends. He has some representatives who control the situation, but I hope he stays. If not, we will strengthen that position.”

Dembele has been in good form this summer after shrugging off his injury problems and is La Liga’s top assist provider with 13 from just 20 games in the Spanish top flight.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing Dembele on a free transfer at the end of the season, as reported by Marca. Barca are expected to move for Brazilian forward Raphinha if Dembele does leave.

Laporta Talks Frenkie de Jong Exit Rumors

Laporta was also asked about reports that Barcelona could try to cash in on Frenkie de Jong this summer. The president said he was hoping “painful exits” could be avoided but admitted the club must come first in any decisions.

“Let’s let the sports management work. There are players who are wanted and receive offers. We will do what is best for the club. If the economic levers that we want to activate come out, no player will leave for economic reasons. In the sports field, Xavi and Mateu Alemany end up deciding the club’s sports management. I will follow what the club’s professionals say. I don’t know if there will be painful exits. The priority is the club’s economy.”

Manchester United are “trying everything” to land De Jong this summer, but coach Xavi is determined to keep hold of the 25-year-old midfielder, as reported by Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg.

Lewandowski Heading to Barcelona?

Unsurprisingly Laporta was asked about about the possibility of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski signing for the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window.

Lewandowski has already stated he will not renew his contract with Bayern Munich, which expires in 2023, and is looking for a way out at the end of the current campaign.

Laporta was giving little away with regards the Poland international but is hoping the club can strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window.

“Let’s let the football management and the technical secretariat work. I cannot answer in detail, because we are working to make the team competitive,” he said. “It is not easy, we come from a very difficult economic situation, we are working to reverse it, it will be then when we can tackle great signings. But the priority is to clean up the club’s economy.”

Barcelona are hoping to be able to land the 33-year-old for €30 million, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans are also willing to include Memphis Depay in the deal if Bayern are interested in the Dutch forward.

