Top Barcelona Prospect Set To Leave on Free Transfer: Report

Barcelona are well-known for developing highly-talented youngsters through their famous La Masia youth academy but look set to lose a player who has been at the club since 2010.

Center-back Arnau Comas, who is the current captain of Barcelona B, will leave on a free transfer and sign for Swiss side FC Basel, as reported by Toni Juanmarti and Albert Roge at Relevo.

Barcelona did have the option to extend Comas’s contract at the Camp Nou but have chosen not to take it up. Instead the Catalan giants will ask for a percentage of any future sale of the defender.

Comas started out in the Under-12 C team at Barcelona and went on to play at every level for the Catalan giants. The defender made 29 appearances for Barca B last season as the team finished ninth in the table.

The defender is the second player to leave Barcelona B this summer. Striker Ferran Jutgla has already departed and signed for Belgian side Club Brugge in a deal worth €5 million.

Mingueza Wanted By Two Clubs

Comas is not the only defender to graduate La Masia who could be off this summer. Oscar Mingueza is also expected to depart and has already been told by Xavi he is surplus to requirements.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from La Liga side Valencia and German outfit Hoffenheim, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Barca are hoping to sell for at least €5 million.

Mingueza broke into the first team last season and played regularly under former boss Ronald Koeman. The youngster featured in a variety of roles across the backline and proved to be a useful squad member.

However, Mingueza struggled for form in 2022-23 which saw him fall out of favor, particularly since Xavi replaced Koeman at the helm.

Mingueza reportedly apologized to Xavi at the end of the campaign for his performances, telling his coach he hadn’t “been up to the task” and thanking the Barca legend for teaching him “how to play.”

Barca Set For Changes in Defense

Barca certainly look set for changes in defense next season. Veteran Gerard Pique was a regular in the 2021-22 campaign but has already been told by Xavi he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

Ronald Araujo looks certain to continue as a key player in the heart of the backline but it’s not clear yet who will partner the Uruguayan, particularly as Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, and Mingueza are expected to depart.

Xavi would like to bring in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but a transfer will not be easy, as reported by Diario Sport. The defender has a €60 million price tag and is also wanted by Premier League side Chelsea.

The Barcelona coach sees Kounde and Araujo as his preferred center-back pairing for the new season. Xavi would then use incoming defender Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia as his back-ups to the two center-backs.

