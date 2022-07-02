Barcelona Receive €23 Million Offer For Attacker: Report

Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona appears to be uncertain ahead of the 2022-23 campaign with the Dutchman having attracted interest from the Premier League.

The Catalan giants have received a €23 million offer from a “low-ranked club” in the English top-flight, although Memphis is not interested in making the move, as reported by Gerard Romero.

Barcelona are thought to value Memphis at around €20m which means the offer may be welcomed by Camp Nou chiefs who are keen to raise income and trim the wage bill before the start of the new campaign.

Coach Xavi is said to be happy with Memphis and willing for him to continue. However, the Dutchman is not considered “essential” and could become surplus to requirements if Barca land their top attacking targets this summer, according to DirectoGol.

Barcelona continue to be linked with moves for Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian winger Raphinha. The Catalans are “close” to competing a deal for Raphinha, but are yet to agree a fee with Bayern for Lewandowski.

No Room For Memphis?

If Barcelona do manage to sign Lewandowski and Raphinha it will leave Xavi with a host of attacking options for next season and could mean there is simply no room for Memphis at the Camp Nou.

The duo would join key attackers such as Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the squad. Young wide players Ez Abde and Alex Collado are also expected to get a chance to impress Barca in pre-season.

There is also a slim chance that Ousmane Dembele could continue at the club despite his contract having expired at the end of June. Barca still believe he could renew as he’s been offered a similar contract to teenage star Ansu Fati, as reported by Relevo.

Dembele’s new contract offer is a 40% reduction on his current terms but still sees the Frenchman earn between €6-7 million net per year. It’s not clear yet if the forward has any other formal offers on the table for next season.

Meanwhile, Memphis has only been at Barcelona for one season but is already into the final year of his contract. If he does stay then Barca may be forced to hand him a renewal to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

Barcelona Set To Spend €200 Million?

The Catalan giants are hoping to be able to spend €200m on new players this summer by raising funds through selling off television rights, as reported by ESPN. Barca have already sold 10% to Sixth Street but could sell another 15% for €400m.

If the deal were to go through it would allow the Catalans a transfer kitty of €200m. Barca want to bring in Lewandowski, Raphinha, Sevilla defended Jules Kounde and Bernardo Silva.

Yet Barcelona will also have to offload players and reduce the wage bill to ensure the transfers can go through. One player who could leave imminently is Clement Lenglet who has been given permission to travel to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for talks.

