Barcelona Reveal New Shirt To Be Worn Against Real Madrid [LOOK]

Barcelona announced Monday they will release a new shirt later this month to be worn exclusively against Real Madrid when the two teams meet in La Liga on the weekend of April 11 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

The kit is set to be the fifth different one used by Barcelona in 2020-21, will be used purely for the game, and is named the “Clásico Special Edition,” according to the club’s official website. Barca have also offered a bit more detail on the latest offering.

The shirt is the first to combine Barça’s blaugrana colours with the red and yellow of the Catalan flag, or ‘senyera’, will go on exclusive sale at FC Barcelona stores from late January. As part of the “We Play As We Are” tagline, the fifth different strip to be used in the 2020-21 season seeks to emphasize the sense of belonging to the club, the values that unite it and everything that makes us who we are. It is a shirt in which the pride of supporting Barça is seamlessly blended with our roots.

The club also confirmed that legend Carles Puyol will present the new shirt because “he is the very personification of the club’s unique values and style of play” and “has always encouraged the team to keep battling even in the most difficult of situations.”

Former captain Puyol played 593 times for Barcelona and finished his career with six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and two Copa del Rey wins. He was also part of the Spain side that lifted the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shirt Pictures Leaked

Barca have not released any images of the new shirt yet but pictures have been leaked ahead of the kit’s release later this month.

👕🆕 ¡El @FCBarcelona estrenará camiseta en 'El Clásico'! 😳 Será la QUINTA equipación de esta temporada y solo la usarán en #LaLiga para jugar ante el @RealMadrid en abril 🏟️ Une los colores azulgranas y la 'senyera'… ¿Qué te parece? 👀 pic.twitter.com/69EyouIiQS — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) January 11, 2021

The club reverted back to their traditional blaugrana stripes this year for their home kit after a controversial checkerboard effort last season.

Barca have also worn three different away kits so far in 2020-21. The club released a black and gold kit in July, a pink effort in September and have also worn last season’s yellow and red fourth kit.

Barcelona Needing Clasico Inspiration?

Barca will take on their fierce rivals in April and are likely to have a point to prove after recent results in the famous Clasico fixture. The Catalan giants had enjoyed the upper hand on Los Blancos in recent years but have been beaten in their last two matches.

Indeed Barca have not enjoyed a La Liga victory over Zinedine Zidane’s side since a 1-0 win back in March 2019 when Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both teams have enjoyed rather underwhelming starts to the 2020-21 season too and have been knocked off top spot in Spain by Atletico Madrid who are a point clear of Zidane’s men with three games in hand.

Defending champions Real Madrid have already been beaten three times in La Liga, while Barca have lost four times and are three points behind their bitter rivals after 18 games played.

The two teams could meet again at the weekend in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Seville. Barca play Real Sociedad in the first semi-final on Wednesday, while Real Madrid take on Athletic on Thursday.

READ NEXT: Messi’s Son Goes Crazy Celebrating Barcelona Goal [WATCH]