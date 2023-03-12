‘The Revelation of the Season’ – Xavi Hurls Praise at Barcelona Defender

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hurled praise at teenage defender Alejandro Balde after seeing his side restore their nine-point lead at the top of La Liga with a 1-0 win over Athletic at San Mames.

Xavi once again started 19-year-old Balde at left-back, ahead of more experienced options such as Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso, and saw his team keep yet another clean sheet against Ernesto Valverde’s side.

The Barcelona manager praised Balde for his performance after the match and said the teenager was the breakout star of the 2022-23 season in the Spanish top flight, as reported by El Desmarque.

“The ceiling is to continue playing for Barça. He is in the national team, he has already played in a World Cup. He makes a difference in defense and attack,” he said. “He is at a high level and he is giving us a lot. He is the surprise of the season. He is the revelation. He can be what he wants.”

Balde has made 22 appearances in La Liga so far this season for Barcelona, contributing four assists and appears to have made the left-back slot his own under Xavi. The Barcelona coach has also regularly praised the teenager this season.

Xavi insisted it was a “joy to watch” Balde play after seeing him star against Real Betis and admitted back in September that he was amazed at the quality the defender had shown considering his young age.

Former Barcelona director Ramon Planes has also revealed that Balde was set to leave the club on loan last summer until Xavi intervened and made it clear he wanted to give the youngster a chance to shine at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona Set New Record

Barcelona’s clean sheet against Athletic saw the Catalans set a new defensive record in La Liga. Xavi’s side have still only conceded eight goals in the Spanish top flight after 25 games of the campaign.

The record is a new milestone at this stage of the season, beating previous landmarks set to Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna, as shown by Opta.

8 – @FCBarcelona 🔵🔴 have just conceded 8 goals after 25 games in @LaLigaEn this season, setting a new record in the competition at this stage after Atlético de Madrid in 1990/91 and Deportivo de La Coruña in 1993/94 (10 both). Locked. pic.twitter.com/JcAwSdmCeE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 12, 2023

Barcelona’s victory was the ninth time the team have won 1-0 in La Liga this season. Yet the Catalans did need the help of VAR to preserve their clean sheet. Inaki Williams had the ball in the back of the net late on for Athletic but saw his effort ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

