Barcelona Boss Xavi Reacts to Ansu Fati & Ferran Torres Exit Talk

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reacted to ongoing speculation that misfiring forwards Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The coach was asked at a pre-match press conference about the speculation surrounding both players and insisted the club has not yet made plans for next season and is focused on winning the title currently.

“We talk a lot with our players. They should be focused on this season. We haven’t planned yet for the next campaign,” he said. “We still have a month or two in this competition. A lot of things can happen, football changes, we are now in one situation but next week we can be in another one. We have to work a lot and try to get a good win in Getafe.”

Both Fati and Torres have struggled for goals this season and are enduring difficult campaigns. Both players have only managed one La Liga goal since October, which has heightened speculation Barca could look to offload the forwards.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also warned that “someone will have to leave” if the club do want to bring in a new forward in the summer transfer window to strengthen the attack.

Barcelona Missing Dembele

Fati and Torres have failed to shine in the absence of injured forward Ousmane Dembele and may not get many more chances with the Frenchman due back soon from a lengthy lay off. Xavi admits the Frenchman has been badly missed.

“I already said that we are missing important players. Andreas, Frenkie, Pedri, Ousmane of course,” he told reporters. “He helps us a lot in attack. He helps us a lot and we are missing him, but that’s not an excuse.”

Dembele will sit out Sunday’s trip to Getafe and Barcelona’s next match at home to Atletico Madrid. However, the club are hopeful he will be fit for the team’s next match against Rayo Vallecano on April 26.

The forward has 8 goals and 7 assists in 28 games this season for Barcelona. The Catalans have also missed his ability to run at defenders, supply crosses into the box for Robert Lewandowski and the versatility he offers in attack.

Getafe Up Next For Barcelona

Barcelona head to Getafe with a 13-point lead at the top of the table and will be expected to depart with the win. Sunday’s opponents are just three points off the relegation zone and Xavi knows they will present a tough test.

“Getafe are a really aggressive team. They have won many points at home. It will be a complicated game,” he said. “They normally play with five at the back and that makes things difficult. We suffered a lot at home but we are going to try and create chances. I expect a difficult match.”

Barca beat Getafe 1-0 earlier this season at the Camp Nou, with Pedri scoring the only goal of the game. The midfielder won’t be available on Sunday but Barca will be hoping it’s the last game he’s forced to sit out with injury this season.

