Barcelona Slap Price Tag on Ansu Fati After Dad Slams Club: Report

Barcelona have reportedly named their price for struggling forward Ansu Fati in the wake of his father’s criticism regarding the way he feels his son has been treated by the Catalan giants this season.

Bori Fati has advised his son to leave Barca, after falling down the pecking order, but has also revealed that the 20-year-old is keen to stay, despite struggling for game time. Fati has started only 11 La Liga games in 2022-23 so far, scoring just four times.

The comments have not gone down at all well at Barcelona, with the club telling Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes that they will be willing to listen to offer of 40 million euros for the youngster, according to Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

Barca’s asking price may well attract offers this summer, particularly given he only signed a six-year Barcelona deal with a 1 billion euro buy-out clause less than two years ago. However, the forward has struggled with injury in recent seasons and has yet to consistently rediscover the scintillating form he showed when he first burst onto the scene at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has previously said he is confident Fati will get back to his best and has insisted he does not want the youngster to leave. However, president Joan Laporta has made it clear an attacker will have to leave in the summer if they club bring in a new forward.

Barcelona Set For Summer Changes?

Barcelona could be set for changes in the summer transfer window, if finances allow, and may look to refresh their attack, as reported by Diario Sport. The club are currently expected to take up their option to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, a deal negotiated as part of the deal that took Memphis Depay to the Spanish capital in January.

The Catalans will also bring Ez Abde back from his loan spell with Osasuna and could give the youngster a chance to impress. Abde has enjoyed regular game time at Osasuna, also helping them reach the final of the Copa del Rey, and has been praised by Xavi.

Barcelona also hope to bring in Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque. The youngster has said openly he would like to move to the Camp Nou and play alongside Robert Lewandowski. However, the signings will only be possible if exits happen, with Fati and Ferran Torres the most likely players to depart.

Barca’s Misfiring Attack

It’s no surprise to see Barca considering attacking changes, particularly as the team has struggled in front of goal since La Liga resumed after World Cup 2022 in December.

Fati, Torres and Ousmane Dembele have all only scored once in La Liga since the tournament in Qatar, while Lewandowski and Raphinha have both managed just four goals apiece.

Barca may have moved 13 points clear at the top of the table with just 10 games left to play, but the team’s defence – with 21 clean sheets from 28 games – is one of the key reasons why Xavi’s team appear destined to be crowned champions.

