Forgotten Atlanta Braves Pitcher Could Rejoin Pitching Staff Soon

The Atlanta Braves could be receiving more reinforcements to their pitching staff with the recent news regarding starter Hurston Waldrep.

Braves fans, remember when Waldrep excelled in a handful of starts last season? But got injured before the 2026 season? Well, reports are starting to surface that he could be rejoining the pitching staff soon.

In fact, in a recent think piece by Braves Today’s Lindsay Crosby, the MLB writer believes starter Grant Holmes’ role might be in jeopardy when Waldrep returns:

“Moving Holmes back into his original “utility pitcher” role might be the highest and best use of the right-hander, the same one in which he put up a career-high 1.2 WAR in 2024. Atlanta used him for everything, from starting to piggybacking, covering single innings of relief or bridging a short start into the standard bullpen usage.”

However, it remains unclear what Hurston Waldrep will actually return, but he’s a player Braves fans should be keeping an eye on in the team’s farm system over the next couple of weeks.

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New Hurston Waldrep Reports Surface

On Sunday, reports surfaced that Hurston Waldrep will begin a rehab assignment on Monday.

@scottcoleman55 wrote: “Alex Anthopoulos just said Hurston Waldrep is starting a rehab assignment on Monday. Throwing 96-99”

@braves_today: “Hurston Waldrep is on the way back, which raises an interesting question: when he’s ready, who leaves Atlanta’s rotation? Martín Pérez ? Grant Holmes? Or does Waldrep go to Triple-A? A look at Atlanta’s upcoming roster crunch, why the schedule may delay.”

I wouldn’t necessarily call it a roster crunch, but more so, the Braves will have a surplus of capable pitchers, and only so many rotation spots. Grant Holmes certainly looks like the odd man out as of this moment, but that can certainly change over the next couple of weeks.

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More on Hurston Waldrep

The Atlanta Braves used a first-round draft pick in the 2024 MLB draft on Hurston Waldrep. He went to the University of Florida and swiftly moved through Atlanta’s farm system, which led to him making his MLB debut in 2025 when the Braves were in desperate search of starters.

Over nine starts and 10 total appearances, Waldrep pitched to the tune of a 2.88 ERA in his first 56+ MLB innings, and he stood out as a young flamethrower who certainly feels to be a part of the Braves’ future.

However, before the 2026 season, Waldrep had some loose bodies in his elbow, which has set him back, but it’s fair to assume that if there are no setbacks with his rehab, he could rejoin the pitching staff by July.

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