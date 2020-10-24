Former Eagles Tackle Says ‘I Would Not Start’ Future NFL Hall of Famer

Jason Peters is nearing a return from the toe injury that landed him on IR on Oct. 3. The Eagles’ starting left tackle is eligible to be activated to the 21-day practice window next week, but there have been no indications the team intends to do that. Why would they? Jordan Mailata has been playing great football in fill-in duty. (Sure, there were a number of mental lapses against the Giants).

Peters, the nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer, signed with Philly in the offseason to play right guard after Brandon Brooks went down. Then, the 38-year-old demanded a pay raise to switch positions when starting left tackle Andre Dillard got hurt. It’s been an emotional roller-coaster for him in 2020, with plenty more downs than ups. Peters owns a 64.6 overall grade while allowing three sacks, per Pro Football Focus. His 229 offensive snaps rank 61st among tackles.

Count one former Eagles left tackle in the bench Peters camp. Barrett Brooks, who spent four years in midnight green (46 starts, 1995-98), told 97.5 The Fanatic that he would “not start Jason Peters again at left tackle” and cited the dominating play of Mailata as the reason. He loves the young Aussie.

"I would not start Jason Peters again at Left Tackle; Jordan Mailata has played well enough that he has solidified himself as the starting Left Tackle for the Eagles" –Barrett Brooks on the Comcast Business Hotline — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 24, 2020

“I’m not trying to fill anyone’s boots. I’m trying to make my own boots,” Mailata told reporters after his NFL debut. “That’s the one thing I came here to do, try and put some respect on my name and tell people that I’m not a rugby player anymore. I’m a footballer.”

Peters ‘Two Weeks Away’ from Returning

Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reported Peters was “like two weeks away” from returning back on Oct. 16. If that is true then the Eagles left tackle would be eyeing to be back in uniform for this week’s game versus Dallas (Nov. 1). It is a long week coming off a Thursday night game, so it would be the perfect opportunity to get Peters extra reps and integrated back into the offense.

I’m told Jason Peters is like two weeks away from returning — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) October 17, 2020

Then again, Mailata’s stellar play has certainly relaxed the urgency to rush Peters back. The fact the Eagles have a bye in Week 9 gives them a chance to rest him for an extra few weeks. Head coach Doug Pederson has hinted at Mailata keeping the starting job at left tackle in recent weeks while mentioning a move back to right guard for Peters when he’s healthy.

“I think when J.P. comes back, I think that’s a conversation we’ll have internally to see what’s best for the football team,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “Whether it’s he and [Nate] Herbig and Sua Opeta now, guard rotation, or is it J.P. back at left tackle. Those are options we have, which we haven’t had many options lately.”

Interesting that Doug Pederson would not commit to Jason Peters at LT when he returns which speaks to what Jordan Mailata has done at LT although I do think Thursday's game was Mailata's worst. Had some trouble with the speed of Markus Golden. #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 23, 2020

Pederson wouldn’t provide a timetable for Peters but revealed that the veteran tackle was “in that boat” and lumped him in with other injured players “nearing a return” like T.J. Edwards and Rudy Ford.

“We’ve got a few days here to really get these guys healthy even more,” Pederson told reporters. “But I’m hoping that we get a few of these guys back next week going into the Cowboys game.”

Opeta, Herbig Favorites to Start vs. Cowboys

The Eagles’ revolving door at right and left guard may have stopped — for the moment anyway. The team simply cannot continue to swap spare parts and expect cohesion on the offensive line. Opeta made his NFL debut in Week 7 and was bullied by Giants’ pass rusher Leonard Williams for most of the night. It was a learning experience. And with Peters (toe) still on IR and Lane Johnson (ankle, knee) possibly out for a few weeks, well, there aren’t many options.

This has been the most dominant start to Leonard Williams' career. Just bull rushed Opeta into Wentz's lap there. #Giants — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 23, 2020

Opeta will likely draw another start at left guard and Herbig at right guard. Mailata will have to man left tackle and Jason Kelce anchors the line at center. Right tackle? It’s Brett Toth’s job to lose right now as rookie Jack Driscoll (ankle) remains on the shelf. One wild card to keep an eye on is rookie Prince Tega Wanogho. He was protected on the practice squad last week but never called up. Pederson mentioned him by name in his day-after press conference.

Sua Opeta is going to be seeing Leonard Williams in his sleep for a while. — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) October 23, 2020

“I mean, that’s just it, we have options, right? Prince is still growing with the offense, doing a nice job, getting better every week,” Pederson said. “Brett obviously has been with us now a week or two. He’s getting better. He’ll get better this next week with a full week of practice.”

