Former Warriors Forward Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors were the best team in basketball last season. Their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green was able to win their fourth title in eight seasons, cementing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

However, the team was much more than just Curry, Thompson, and Green. Players like Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and others were crucial to the team’s success. That being said, Golden State was unable to keep that whole team together.

And now that a few players from last season’s championship roster have left Golden State, some have taken the time to poke fun at their former teammates. The perfect example of this is Juan Toscano-Anderson, who took to Instagram to mock Curry on July 27.

“@Stephencurry30 I never wanna hear you say a word again about my first pitch🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Toscano-Anderson commented on Instagram.

JTA had to chirp Steph about his first pitch 😂 @BRWalkoff (via @NBCSAuthentic) pic.twitter.com/IY7PbzkP9a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, threw out the first pitch at a recent Oakland Athletics game. The Warriors superstar didn’t throw a perfect strike, though. In fact, he forced the catcher to dive just to catch his ball.

During that same Athletics game, Curry took the time to reveal some interesting information about his future with the Warriors.

Curry: ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave Ever’

The Warriors point guard did an interview with the Athletics’ broadcast team during the game. When asked about his time with the Warriors, Curry revealed that he loves the Bay Area and hopes to be in Golden State for the rest of his career.

“Honestly, I don’t wanna leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home. And even thinking about what happens when basketball is done. Eventually, that will happen. We’ll still have roots here, we’ll still have a presence here, and call this place home,” Curry stated.

“I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area 😊 pic.twitter.com/aWHLidy8b1 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

Throughout his 13-year career with the Warriors, Curry has built up an impressive resume. On top of his four championships, he’s won two MVP awards, made eight All-Star Games, won a Finals MVP, and broke the all-time record for most threes made in an NBA career.

Needless to say, he’s found plenty of success in Golden State, and the Warriors have benefited from his greatness, too. Curry emphasized just how special Golden State is to him.

‘I Can Honestly Say How Special This Place Is’

As Curry was explaining his desire to be a Warrior for the rest of his career, he also noted that he wants to continue to improve the community. He knows how special the area is and wants to do what he can to help.

“I’ve been out here, just finished my 13th year. And to be able to say I’ve played for one team for my entire career and also to say that, between our 10 years in Oakland and the last three years in San Francisco, I can honestly say how special this place is,” Curry said. “And also, there’s a huge need here, and we can really kind of tackle some of those challenges and do it in a meaningful way, so.”

Curry is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but as Toscano-Anderson was quick to point out, he will likely never have a career as an MLB pitcher.