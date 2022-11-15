Warriors Star Klay Thompson Labeled as ‘Biggest Disappointment’

Fresh off of an NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors haven’t gotten off to the start they would have hoped for this year. They sit at 6-8 on the season, including an 0-7 road record, and are 10th in the Western Conference.

One player, in particular, who has struggled to get things going has been Klay Thompson. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, his play has been the “biggest disappointment” of the season for Golden State.

“Golden State, therefore, needs its veteran core to be razor-sharp, and for the most part it has been,” Buckley wrote. “The glaring exception, though, is Thompson, who somehow appears rustier now than he did last season, when he returned from a two-year layoff.”

Calling it, the old Klay Thompson will be back real soon!!! 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/Vb91uH6VUC — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 15, 2022

So far this season, Thompson has appeared in 11 of the Warriors’ 14 games, playing 28.5 minutes per contest. He’s averaged 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 35.1% shooting from the field and 33.0% shooting from three-point land. Both of those shooting splits would be career lows for Thompson.

It’s hard to blame him for his struggles, as this is his first full season of action after two season-ending injuries in the past few years. Regardless, him being a step slower than in years past has certainly affected the Warriors’ flow.

Thompson’s Defense a Step Slow

Buckley noted Thompson’s shooting splits as a major problem, but he also pointed toward the wing’s lackluster defense thus far.

“He once had a credible claim as the Association’s top three-and-D wing, but he’s lacking on both ends of the floor,” Buckley noted. “His 35.1 field-goal percentage and 33.0 three-point percentage are both easily career worsts, as is his minus-2.8 defensive box plus/minus.”

At the same time, Buckley also stated that Thompson’s struggles may not be the team’s biggest issue. Their bench has also been a major problem.

“The Warriors have bigger problems than Thompson, namely a second unit that halts momentum the second it steps foot on the hardwood,” said Buckley. “However, the bench problems might be more extreme than anticipated, but they aren’t at all surprising. As skipper Steve Kerr recently told reporters, “They’re young guys who need to learn by making mistakes … but we’re not a team right now where we can afford to let guys make mistakes.”

Thompson Sounds Off on Critics

Buckley isn’t the first who has noted Thompson’s struggles. NBA Hall-of-Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley discussed it, and Thompson expressed his feelings in response.

“I got one thing to say. So it hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you’re not the same player prior to the injuries you had. It’s like, ‘No duh, man,’” Thompson said. “I tore my ACL and Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship. It hurt hearing that because, I mean, I put so much freakin’ effort to get back to this point. It’s hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today.”

Klay was hurt by Charles Barkley's comments about him not being the same player he was before the injuries pic.twitter.com/8Rq2CmbeRf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2022

The Warriors star still has plenty of time to turn his season around, and considering his injury history, it seems fair to give him ample time to return to form.