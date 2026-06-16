2026 U.S. Open Tee Times and Featured Groups: Round 1

The 126th U.S. Open tees off this Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Known for it’s tough winds and difficult conditions, this course is sure to test even the best golfers at the third major championship of the year. Check out the featured groups and tee times for Round 1 of the U.S. Open.

U.S. Open Featured Groups

Featured groups include an 8:14 am ET tee time for Scottie Scheffler, Mason Howell, and J.J. Spaun. According to the PGA Tour, the U.S. open always pairs the reigning champion with the Champion Golfer of the Year and the U.S. Amateur Champion. Notably, Scheffler will be in pursuit of the career grand slam while also celebrating his 30th birthday.

Another featured group is the all-European trio at 7:52 am ET made up of three incredible golfers, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Tommy Fleetwood.

After recently withdrawing from the RBC Canadian Open, two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka gets ready to tee off at 7:30 am ET alongside Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup. This trio is packed full of power, and are sure to offer some long drives at Shinnecock.

Despite a rough year so far in major championships, Bryson DeChambeau is not one to be ignored. He tees off at 1:25 pm ET alongside Viktor Hovalnd and Matt Fitzpatrick, the latter of who is enjoying quite the year with three wins so far.

The 1:47 pm ET featured group includes Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, and Xander Schauffele. All three are decorated golfers with major championships under their belt, but none have yet secured a U.S. Open win.

The final feature group is made up of Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, and Jon Rahm, arguably some of the biggest names in golf. All three have won a U.S. Open, and are looking to add another big win at Shinnecock. They tee of at 2:09 pm ET.

Round 1 Tee Times

6:35 a.m. – James Nicholas, Taylor Montgomery, Caleb Surratt

6:46 a.m. – Ethan Fang (a), Jayden Schaper, Jackson Suber

6:57 a.m. – Chase Kyes (a), Matthew Jordan, Alejandro Tosti

7:08 a.m. – Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Jimmy Stanger

7:19 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Miles Russell (a), Cameron Smith

7:30 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

7:41 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

7:52 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama

8:03 a.m. – Harris English, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor

8:14 a.m. – Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun

8:25 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Jackson Koivun (a), Michael Kim

8:36 a.m. – J.B. Holmes, Filippo Celli, Jackson Ormond (a)

8:47 a.m. – Jake Peacock, Vaughn Harber (a), Kaito Onishi

12:30 p.m. – Niklas Nørgaard, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

12:41 p.m. – Laurie Canter, John Parry, Bryan Lee (a)

12:52 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy, Jake Knapp

1:03 p.m. – Harry Hall, Michael Brennan, Andrew Putnam

1:14 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Preston Stout (a), David Puig

1:25 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox

1:36 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

1:47 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:58 p.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Nico Echavarria, Robert MacIntyre

2:09 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

2:20 p.m. – Arni Sveinsson (a), Taihei Sato, Marcelo Rozo

2:31 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Cole Hammer, Jack Schoenberger

2:42 p.m. – Marek Fleming (a), T.K. Kim, Giuseppe Puebla (a)

6:35 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (a)

6:46 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Jackson Herrington (a), Cooper Dossey

6:57 a.m. – Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (a), Sam Stevens

7:08 a.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo

7:19 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell

7:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Lucas Herbert, Kristoffer Reitan

7:41 a.m. – Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

7:52 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood

8:03 a.m. – Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

8:14 a.m. – Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman

8:25 a.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Ben James

8:36 a.m. – Brandon Holtz (a), Ryuichi Oiwa, Dylan Wu

8:47 a.m. – Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (a), Robbie Higgins

12:30 p.m. – William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (a), Hennie Du Plessis

12:41 p.m. – Adrien Saddier, Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud

12:52 p.m. – Neal Shipley, Matti Schmid, Bud Cauley

1:03 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy

1:14 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. – Joaquín Niemann, Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry

1:58 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz, Min Woo Lee

2:09 p.m. – Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

2:20 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty

2:31 p.m. – Angel Hidalgo, Mateo Pulcini (a), Spencer Tibbits

2:42 p.m. – Matthew Robles (a), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah