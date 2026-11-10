Dustin Johnson’s Camp Breaks Silence on Future After LIV Golf Collapse

The collapse of LIV Golf has left some of the biggest names in professional golf facing uncertain futures. Among them is two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, whose camp has now offered a revealing update on his plans.

Johnson was one of LIV Golf’s biggest acquisitions when he left the PGA Tour in 2022, but the Saudi-backed league’s decision to shut down has forced its former stars to consider their next moves.

Despite the uncertainty, Johnson apparently has no intention of calling it a career.

His longtime manager, David Winkle, recently confirmed that the 42-year-old is exploring opportunities to compete at the highest level.

The comments come as several former LIV stars, including Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, face difficult decisions about where they will play in 2027.

Dustin Johnson’s Manager Breaks Silence on Golf Future

Speaking to golf journalist Bob Harig for The Daily Drive, Winkle provided an encouraging update on Johnson’s competitive future.

“Everything is a bit up in the air, but I can tell you he is pursuing paths toward the highest level of competition,” Winkle said in comments published by GolfMagic on November 9.

“Time will tell exactly what that looks like and entails, but the wheels are in motion.”

Winkle also made it clear that retirement is not currently part of Johnson’s plans.

“Dustin is still very motivated and hungry to compete, so he has no intention of letting up,” Winkle said.

The comments build on an earlier update from Winkle, who told the Associated Press on November 6 that Johnson had been testing equipment and was eager to compete against elite players.

For Johnson, the situation represents a dramatic change from the lucrative opportunity he accepted four years ago.

The former world No. 1 joined LIV in 2022 and became captain of 4Aces GC, winning three individual titles during his time with the breakaway circuit.

Johnson’s most recent LIV season was less successful. He finished 25th in the individual standings in 2026 and failed to win an event.

Still, Johnson has a strong résumé on the PGA Tour. He has 24 PGA Tour victories, including the 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters.

Dustin Johnson Faces Complicated Road Back to PGA Tour

Although Johnson clearly wants to continue competing, returning to the PGA Tour would not necessarily be straightforward.

Former LIV players generally face a one-year suspension dating from their final appearance on the rival circuit.

According to the Associated Press, those restrictions could expire on August 24, 2027, although additional disciplinary issues may complicate individual cases.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has also declined to announce another special reinstatement program like the one that allowed Brooks Koepka to return earlier this year.

Former LIV golfers could face several different routes back to the PGA Tour, depending on their eligibility and competitive accomplishments.

One possibility is the DP World Tour, which has provided a path back for players such as Patrick Reed and Eugenio Chacarra.

Johnson retains a lifetime exemption into the Masters thanks to his 2020 victory at Augusta National, ensuring he has at least one major championship opportunity available in 2027.

Whether he will be able to play regular PGA Tour events anytime soon remains to be seen.

As of now, we don’t know Johnson’s exact plans or where he will be competing next year.

Based on these comments from his camp, however, we know that he is still highly motivated to compete, which is great news for golf fans everywhere.